WIAA state track and field: Kuehl returns to La Crosse looking for more gold

Hustisford High School senior Dylan Kuehl, a Division 3 qualifier in the long jump and triple jump, already competed for one state championship in La Crosse this year and won it.
Kuehl scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal basketball win over Wauzeka-Steuben at the La Crosse Center and followed it up with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell later that day.
Kuehl, who will play basketball at Northern Michigan, is seeded second in the triple jump (44-1¼).
THEY GOT HOPFS: Siblings Isaiah and Jaiah Hopf of Wisconsin Lutheran have high hopes for multiple trips to the medal stand on Saturday, and there is reason for that.
Jaiah Hopf is seeded first in the Division 1 long jump (18-8¾) and triple jump (38-3¾), while Isaiah, a St. Thomas (Minn.) commit, is seeded second in the triple jump (45-5¼) and fourth in the long jump (22-4¼).
VAULTING ACADEMY: Hartland Arrowhead brings with it five qualified pole vaulters — three girls and two boys. The Warhawks have the top-seeded Division 1 boy in Evan Bartelson (15-3) and three of the top seven girls.
Zachary Zirgibel (14-0) is tied for the fifth seed behind Bartelson. Julia Moore is seed second for the girls (12-9), while Sophie Herriot (11-6) is tied for third and Nina Morrison (11-3) is seventh.
MORE TRIPLETS: While Onalaska's Malecek triplets will compete in distance races on Saturday, Shiocton brings its own set of triplets to compete on Thursday.
Sophomores Kendal, Ari and Cade Stingle are qualified in a combined 10 events, and the sisters will compete with each other in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and together in the 400 relay. Cade is also qualified in both hurdle events.
SEEING DOUBLE: Howards Grove checks in with two sets of qualified twins running on Thursday.
Sam and Joe Hockenhull and Brock and Bryant Dortman are all trying to help the 400 relay team win a medal and break the school record. It is .04 seconds short with its best time of 44.03.
SCORING MACHINE: Unity senior Raegan Sorensen is qualified in three Division 3 events after placing third in the pole vault in both 2018 and 2019. But she also holds six records set during her time on the basketball team.
Sorensen's records include: career points (1,787), game points (45), game field goals 918), game free throws (15), game steals (13) and season steals (133).
THE WAY EVERYONE WANTS TO FINISH: Royall senior Jessica Brueggeman is competing in her third state track and field meet, and she is entered in her ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th events, making her a three-time four-event qualifier.
Brueggeman set Division 3 meet records in the long jump (18-8¾) and triple jump (38-9¾) as a sophomore and will try to add to her possession of five state track and field medals. She was also runner-up in the long and triple jumps as a freshman and helped the Panthers place fifth in the 1,600 relay as a sophomore.
She will compete in the triple jump, long jump, 400 relay and 1,600 relay on Thursday.
ALL-AROUND RECORD-BREAKER: Fennimore senior Brynlee Nelson has done a little of everything for her track and field team. While she is qualified in four events (400, 800, triple jump, 1,600 relay) for Friday's Division 2 meet, she holds six school records in the sport.