WIAA state track and field: Kuehl returns to La Crosse looking for more gold

Hustisford High School senior Dylan Kuehl, a Division 3 qualifier in the long jump and triple jump, already competed for one state championship in La Crosse this year and won it.

Kuehl scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal basketball win over Wauzeka-Steuben at the La Crosse Center and followed it up with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over Chippewa Falls McDonell later that day.

Kuehl, who will play basketball at Northern Michigan, is seeded second in the triple jump (44-1¼).

THEY GOT HOPFS: Siblings Isaiah and Jaiah Hopf of Wisconsin Lutheran have high hopes for multiple trips to the medal stand on Saturday, and there is reason for that.

Jaiah Hopf is seeded first in the Division 1 long jump (18-8¾) and triple jump (38-3¾), while Isaiah, a St. Thomas (Minn.) commit, is seeded second in the triple jump (45-5¼) and fourth in the long jump (22-4¼).

VAULTING ACADEMY: Hartland Arrowhead brings with it five qualified pole vaulters — three girls and two boys. The Warhawks have the top-seeded Division 1 boy in Evan Bartelson (15-3) and three of the top seven girls.