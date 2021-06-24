WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Aquinas boys repeat as Division 3 team champions

Aquinas High School track and field senior Lukas Beck was all smiles as he gave sophomore Collin Conzemius a pat on the back.
Conzemius had an edge on Beck early in the boys 100-meter dash at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, but there’s a reason Beck won the event in 2019.
Beck closed hard in the final 50 meters and overtook Conzemius late to win with a time of 11.42 seconds, just 0.06 seconds in front of the sophomore.
It gave Beck back-to-back state titles in the 100, but his thoughts were elsewhere as he and Conzemius walked off the track together after their first- and second-place finishes.
“Just seeing this kid who’s a sophomore, he comes in — never run high school track before — we have a really weird season, he gets injured and he’s still able to perform that well. That’s awesome,” Beck said. “That’s honestly more special to me than winning it.”
The day only got more special for Beck, Conzemius and the rest of the Blugolds.
The Aquinas boys repeated as team champions and finished with 54 points, narrowly ahead of second-place Edgar.
“That’s definitely No. 1,” Beck said of claiming the team title, “because everyone did their part and I could do my part to help the team win. That obviously matters more than a personal thing to me.”
Beck led the way by winning the 100 and 200, which he also won as a sophomore in 2019, and Aquinas’ 400 relay team of Beck, Conzemius, Mathew Reuteman and David Malin finished second in 43.48, while Reuteman, Malin, Joseph Savoldelli and Quinn Miskowski teamed up to take eighth in the 800 relay (1:34.12).
Miskowski, a junior, sealed the win by finishing fourth in the long jump. He scratched in two of his final three jumps, but a mark of 21 feet, 5¼ inches in his third jump was enough to hold of Edgar senior Austin Dahlke (21-5).
“My coach has been telling me I was a 21-foot jumper, 22-foot jumper, and I hadn’t got there all year,” Miskowski said. “But coaches were helping me all year, and then today I felt it and I jumped it.”
Senior Andrew Skemp finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:30.13) and eighth in the 3,200 (10:18.95). Junior Alec Taylor also finished seventh in the 3,200 (10:16.17).
Skemp’s better event is usually the 3,200, but he stuck with the front group in the 1,600 after a tight start.
“When you’re boxed in like that, you just don’t want to worry,” Skemp said. “People get antsy, and they start to move. So I just tried to stay on that inside lane, run it as fast as possible.”
He kept pace with the leaders, and was leading after 1,200 meters, until Durand junior Parker Schneider (4:26.71) and Dodgeland senior Evan Finger (4:27.43) pulled away on the last lap.
“I don’t really get that tired from this race,” Skemp said. “It’s just the leg speed that I don’t have, that some of these guys like Parker have.”
The points, though, were valuable, and the Blugolds tallied more with their relays, Skemp and Taylor in the 3,200, Beck in the 200 and Miskowski in the long jump.
But it was Beck and Conzemius that set the tone in the 100.
“It means the world,” Conzemius said of his finish.
Trailing only Beck was impressive in its own right, but it was especially noteworthy given how little Conzemius was actually on the track this season.
In his first year on the team, Conzemius pulled his groin early in the regular season and returned just before regionals. He won the 100 at the Onalaska Last Chance meet, though there were mental hurdles to clear.
“I was hesitant at first,” Conzemius said. “I didn’t run as fast as I could because I was just babying (the injury) more. But then as I got running faster, running more meets, I got more confident.”
He finished second in the 100 to Beck at regionals, sectionals and in Thursday’s preliminary heat before exploding out of the blocks in the finals for an early lead.
But Beck wasn’t too far behind, and the senior considers his ability to finish races a strength.
“I usually have Lukas at the beginning, and it feels good,” Conzemius said. “He always ends up catching me and passing me. That’s just how it is.”
“My starts have never been very good because I’ve got longer legs,” Beck added. “I always catch up at the end. That’s kind of my strong point.”
That was also on display in the 200, in which Beck (22.93) tracked down Dahlke (23.23) in the final 100 meters to retain his title and grab his second win of the day.
Beck, then, finishes his career at Aquinas as a five-time state champion — twice in the 100, twice in the 200 and once in the 800-meter relay. Just as important, though, he passed on lessons to younger sprinters like Conzemius.
“I’ve learned a lot from Lukas,” Conzemius said. “It’s great how he pushes me in meets.”
Beck, meanwhile, believes the Blugolds’ future is in good hands — especially when it comes to their sprinters.
“I honestly think (Conzemius) has the potential to break all of my records,” Beck said. “And I hope he does.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
