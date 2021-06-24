WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Aquinas boys repeat as Division 3 team champions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t really get that tired from this race,” Skemp said. “It’s just the leg speed that I don’t have, that some of these guys like Parker have.”

The points, though, were valuable, and the Blugolds tallied more with their relays, Skemp and Taylor in the 3,200, Beck in the 200 and Miskowski in the long jump.

But it was Beck and Conzemius that set the tone in the 100.

“It means the world,” Conzemius said of his finish.

Trailing only Beck was impressive in its own right, but it was especially noteworthy given how little Conzemius was actually on the track this season.

In his first year on the team, Conzemius pulled his groin early in the regular season and returned just before regionals. He won the 100 at the Onalaska Last Chance meet, though there were mental hurdles to clear.

“I was hesitant at first,” Conzemius said. “I didn’t run as fast as I could because I was just babying (the injury) more. But then as I got running faster, running more meets, I got more confident.”

He finished second in the 100 to Beck at regionals, sectionals and in Thursday’s preliminary heat before exploding out of the blocks in the finals for an early lead.