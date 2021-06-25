WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Logan girls celebrate two 3rd-place relays

There is nothing more exciting than putting together a relay that finds its way to the awards podium at the state track and field meet.
Logan High School girls track and field coach Tom Kammer can second that emotion.
The Rangers had twice the fun when it recorded a pair of third-place finishes in the sprint relays at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on on Friday.
Logan’s 800-meter relay of freshman Julie Yang, juniors Ella Hirsh and Kalli Knoble and senior Avery Trohkimoinen posted a time of 1 minute, 45.54 seconds to finish third. Madison Edgewood won the event in 1:43.85.
Just five races later, the 400-meter relay of Yang, Knoble, senior Lauren Boge and Trohkimoinen finished third in 50.27 seconds. Prescott won the race in 49.55.
“It’s awesome. It’s awesome,” said Kammer, breaking into a wide grin. “I’m so proud of those girls. That’s a lot happening there.”
“We put the relays together the week before regionals when Onalaska held a Last Chance meet.”
Knoble, who placed in all four of her events, including winning the high jump and taking eighth in the long jump, said she was happy to be part of the relays.
“It’s nice to have a team by my side,” she said of the relays. “I love it.”
Boge said the relays’ high seeds – third for the 400 relay and fourth for the 800 relay – gave them confidence when they stepped on the track.
“Obviously, we wanted to PR, which we did, which was nice,” Boge said. “By the time (the baton) gets to me, we pretty much know that we have to do, what we’ve been training for and we’re on the podium.”
Kammer said Knoble had been focusing on the hurdles, while Yang concentrated on the 100 and 200 and Trohkimoinen was a conference champion in the 100, 200 and 400 before the relays were put together.
“We were watching times and what was going on in the state and made a decision to let’s try these relays out,” said Kammer, who in his 37th year as head coach but was coaching a team competing in Division 2 for the first time.
“They ran a good time at Onalaska and we looked at each other and said, we’ve got to put it together,” Kammer said of the lineup for the tournament series. “They’ve run it faster every time they’ve run it at regionals, sectionals and today at state.”
Trohkimoinen said the short recovery time between the relays wasn’t a problem.
“Just the energy going through me, it felt pretty good,” said Trohkimoinen, who anchored both races. “The best part was the energy of our team and being in it together. It’s a different type of energy than running as an individual.”
Kammer said the setting couldn’t have been more perfect for the relays performances.
“Typically we get to race two meets here, but they didn’t happen this year,” he said. “It’s our first time on this track this year. But we performed well.”
In this Series
WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse: Full coverage here
-
WIAA state track and field: Logan's Kalli Knoble wins D2 high jump
-
In Photos: WIAA State Track & Field Championships, Division 2
-
WIAA state track and field: G-E-T's Vance wins pair of state titles
- 23 updates