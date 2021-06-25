WIAA state track and field: La Crosse Logan girls celebrate two 3rd-place relays

Boge said the relays’ high seeds – third for the 400 relay and fourth for the 800 relay – gave them confidence when they stepped on the track.

“Obviously, we wanted to PR, which we did, which was nice,” Boge said. “By the time (the baton) gets to me, we pretty much know that we have to do, what we’ve been training for and we’re on the podium.”

Kammer said Knoble had been focusing on the hurdles, while Yang concentrated on the 100 and 200 and Trohkimoinen was a conference champion in the 100, 200 and 400 before the relays were put together.

“We were watching times and what was going on in the state and made a decision to let’s try these relays out,” said Kammer, who in his 37th year as head coach but was coaching a team competing in Division 2 for the first time.

“They ran a good time at Onalaska and we looked at each other and said, we’ve got to put it together,” Kammer said of the lineup for the tournament series. “They’ve run it faster every time they’ve run it at regionals, sectionals and today at state.”

Trohkimoinen said the short recovery time between the relays wasn’t a problem.