WIAA state track and field: Logan's Kalli Knoble wins D2 high jump

As soon as the result became official, Kalli Knoble left the high jump pit and walked toward the big scoreboard at the south end of the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Her dad, Casey Knoble, was on the track and walking to toward the high jump, and he was already tearing up.
Kalli said Casey doesn't get nervous about her competing, but a victory can bring out the emotion in anyone, and Kalli's victory in the WIAA Division 2 high jump at the state track and field meet on Friday did just that.
"We didn't really say anything," Kalli said of their hug and celebration after she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches. "It was just emotion, and he teared up because he was so proud."
Knoble's victory wasn't a surprise. She was a state qualifier in the high jump as a freshman before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her sophomore year, and she qualified in four events for Friday's meet.
Knoble, also a qualifier in the long jump, 400-meter relay and 800 relay, matched her career high with a clean jump on her first attempt after three jumpers moved on after clearing 5-3. After winning, Knoble took a shot at breaking the school record but missed three attempts at 5-6½.
"It's a half-inch more than our school record, which I've been aiming for all year," said Knoble, who rushed off to complete the long jump after winning her gold medal. "I just figured I'd give it a shot."
Knoble, Lake Country Lutheran's Addison Reimer and Brodhead/Juda's Addison Yates all made 5-3. Knoble and Reimer were good on their second attempts, and Yates got over the bar on her third.
Knoble made a little contact with the bar on her attempt, but the bounce that resulted didn't knock it to the ground. The winning jump, she said, felt good.
"I was trying really hard to be confident the whole time," Knoble said. "Once it started going not so well for me, I got nervous, but it's a mental game, and you have to overcome it.
"(The winning jump) felt like my best jump all day."
Knoble encountered her only real trouble at 5-2. After missing one attempt and making the second at 5-0, Knoble missed her first two tries at 5-2 before making the third and becoming one of six to stay in the field.
The championship is the latest stop on a path that Knoble started when her interest in track and field began. It made sense that it happened with her dad being Logan's jumps coach, and while Knoble was a qualifier in the long jump on Friday, the high jump has always been her favorite.
"I started track in third grade, and I don't think (the high jump) was an option back then," Knoble said. "So I started the high jump in seventh grade. I fell in love with it the first day of practice. It became my thing right away, and the rest is history, I guess."
Knoble followed up the championship by helping the Rangers place third in the 800 relay with a time of 1:45.54. She ran with Julie Yang, Elsa Hirsch and Avery Trohkimoinen.
Knoble also placed eighth in the long jump after a performance of 16-10½, which came on her first attempt. Appleton Xavier's Kylie McCormick won at 18-10½.
