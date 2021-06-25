WIAA state track and field: Logan's Kalli Knoble wins D2 high jump

Knoble, Lake Country Lutheran's Addison Reimer and Brodhead/Juda's Addison Yates all made 5-3. Knoble and Reimer were good on their second attempts, and Yates got over the bar on her third.

Knoble made a little contact with the bar on her attempt, but the bounce that resulted didn't knock it to the ground. The winning jump, she said, felt good.

"I was trying really hard to be confident the whole time," Knoble said. "Once it started going not so well for me, I got nervous, but it's a mental game, and you have to overcome it.

"(The winning jump) felt like my best jump all day."

Knoble encountered her only real trouble at 5-2. After missing one attempt and making the second at 5-0, Knoble missed her first two tries at 5-2 before making the third and becoming one of six to stay in the field.

The championship is the latest stop on a path that Knoble started when her interest in track and field began. It made sense that it happened with her dad being Logan's jumps coach, and while Knoble was a qualifier in the long jump on Friday, the high jump has always been her favorite.