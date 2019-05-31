Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski competes in the Division 3 200 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Donarski qualified for the finals in the 100, 200, long jump, and 800 relay.
Lukas Beck moved under the bleachers at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday afternoon and tried to catch his breath.
The Aquinas High School sophomore had just completed a day that anyone would love to call theirs in the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
What started with a preliminary victory in the Division 3 100-meter dash ended with another win in the 200 after he ran alone down the back stretch of a dominant 800 relay that took place between them.
“No,” he said with a smile that countered his exhaustion after the 200. “I couldn’t have expected all of this.”
But what happened Friday is reality and gave the Blugolds new goals as they chase a team championship.
Beck is seeded first in both sprints after running respective times of 11.14 and 22.23 seconds, and the Blugolds — Bryant Meyer, Jason Mashak, Evan Weber and Beck — ran the 800 relay in a division-best 1:29.04 with Beck as their anchor. Aquinas beat the rest of the teams in its preliminary by more than 3 seconds.
“I think we’re definitely in good position to win some things,” Beck said.
Aquinas, which also won its preliminary in the 400 relay — Meyer, Ben Hundt, Weber and Mashak — in 43.58, has four No. 1 seeds for the chance at big points Saturday after seniors Ethan Gregg and Bryce Lee got them started with 13 points on Friday.
Gregg held his seed and placed second in the 3,200 (9:45.08), and Lee moved up one spot from his seed to place fourth in the shot put (49-8).
Andrew Skemp just missed out on another point with a ninth-place finish in the 3,200 (10:13.44) by 0.2 seconds.
In addition to the two sprints and two sprint relays, Lee will compete in the discus on Saturday. He isn’t seeded to score, and his qualifying effort of 138 feet is a career best.
The Aquinas girls also set themselves up for what could be a big Saturday after junior Lexi Donarski and their relays did their jobs to make it to the finals.
Donarski is seeded third in the 200 after a prelim time of 25.66 and seventh after running a 12.88-second 100. The Iowa State University basketball recruit is also seeded third for Saturday’s long jump.
The Blugolds also earned the top seed for the 800 relay finals after Andrea White, Grace Gyllander, Courtney Becker and Donarski ran a 1:45.2 and a No. 2 seed for the 1,600 relay after White, Karlie Meyer, Shelby Thicke and Megan Scheidt ran a 4:07.79.
The Aquinas 400 relay is running in lane 10 after squeaking through the prelims.
The Blugolds will need all the points they can muster — Becker also competes in the high jump — on Saturday to hang with a team like Edgar as they chase the championship.
“I’m happy with my 200, not the time, but that I’m seeded third,” Donarski said. “I know I can run faster, so that’s what I have to do. It’s really hot, and it was my third time running, so that may have taken a toll on me.
“I didn’t have a good race in the 100, so hopefully I can run a good race (on Saturday). I just want to run good races to pull points for my team.”