STANLEY, Wis. — In most sports, every second counts.
But in track and field sprints, that is an severe understatement.
Stanley-Boyd senior Jordan McKnight learned that lesson first hand and through improving his starts has emerged as a top sprinter in the area as he heads down to this Friday and Saturday’s WIAA state track and field championships.
McKnight ran to victory in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at Division 3 sectionals. It’s been a dominant senior season for McKnight, who dropped extra time after he discovered his starts were holding him back.
“My blocks have been holding my times down and I finally got them down,” McKnight said.
He saw just how important block work can be at Division 2 sectionals last year, when McKnight made his way into the finals of the 200 as he raced against Rice Lake speedsters Kenny Bednarek and Marquez Clerveaux. Bednarek is now putting up historic times at Indian Hills Community College and Clerveaux is back at state this spring in the 100 and as a part of Rice Lake’s 400 relay. Bednarek and Clerveaux finished first and second, respectively, and that opened McKnight’s eyes to where he needed to improve.
“I noticed both of them coming out of the blocks were very explosive and hard,” McKnight said of matching up with Bednarek and Clerveaux.
McKnight spent his offseason working on block work and speed training and has seen the results. His top time of 10.72 seconds in the 100 at Spencer on May 7 is the third fastest time in the state in all divisions this spring, according to Athletic.net.
“He was inspired and he worked hard,” Stanley-Boyd coach Bob Seidl said of McKnight. “He really stepped it up this year when he came into track. He never missed practice, came to work every day and the difference in him I think he realized he had a lot of potential if I apply myself.”
McKnight rolled to victories in the sprint events at the Western Cloverbelt Conference championships before repeating the feat at sectionals.
McKnight is seeded fifth (400), 10th (200) and 11th (100) in his sprint races and will run all three preliminary races on Friday, a setup McKnight prefers instead of running preliminaries and finals in the same day as is the case with previous meets.
The modest McKnight is excited to battle the best sprinters in the state in La Crosse, and both he and his coach believe the senior will have an extra gear that he hasn’t had to go to much this spring.
“When he explodes out of the blocks and gets a good start and has a drive in the blocks, if he gets out in front early at that 20-meter mark we feel that he can hold his own against anybody right now in Division 3,” Seidl said.