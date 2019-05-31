BOYS
LUKAS BECK, so., Aquinas: Seeded first in the Division 3 100 (10.78) first in the 200 (21.92) and part of fifth-seeded 800 relay (1:28.86).
JARRET CARPENTER, so., Cashton: Seeded second in the Division 3 1,600 (4:33.18).
CENTRAL: Seeded second in the Division 1 400 relay (42.47) and 800 relay (1:28.93).
ETHAN GREGG, sr., Aquinas: Seeded second in the Division 3 3,200 (9:45.54).
PRESTON GUTTENBERG, sr., Blair-Taylor: Seeded third in the Division 3 1,600 (4:33.39).
BRYCE LEE, sr., Aquinas: Seeded fifth in the Division 3 shot put (49-4¾).
CALVIN MAVIN, sr., Logan: Tied for fifth seed in Division 1 high jump (6-4) andfifth in the long jump (22-2½).
LANDON PETERSON, so., Onalaska: Seeded first in the Division 1 300 hurdles (38.93).
AIDAN ROBINSON, jr., Onalaska: Seeded fifth in the Division 1 800 (1:57.49).
ZACH SLEVIN, sr., Logan: Seeded sixth in the Division 1 3,200 (9:27.53).
ANDREW SKEMP, so., Aquinas: Seeded fith in the Division 3 3,200 (9:59.66).
DAVID VANNUCCHI, sr., Onalaska Luther: Seeded first in the Division 3 1,600 (4:31.51) and 3,200 (9:22.81).
EVAN WEBER, sr., Aquinas: Seeded second in the Division 3 100 (10.91) and part of top-seeded 400 relay (44.07) and fifth-seeded 800 relay (1:28.86).
DAVIS WENTHE, so., G-E-T: Seeded first in the Division 2 110 hurdles (14.6), second in the 300 hurdles (38.26) and part of third-seeded 1,600 relay (3:25.92).
WESTBY: Seeded second in the 1,600 relay (3:25.48).
GIRLS
RACHEL AMOTH, so., G-E-T: Qualified in four events (high jump, 5-2; 400, 1:00.41; 1,600 relay, 4:12.41; triple jump, 35-7).
LEXI DONARSKI, jr., Aquinas: Seeded third in the Division 2 long jump (17-4¼), third in the 200 (25.92), fourth in the 100 (12.49) and part of the top-seeded 800 relay team (1:45.35).
DANA FEYEN, sr., G-E-T: Seeded second in the Division 2 1,600 (5:05.17) and 3,200 (10:54.53).
CHARLIE HALVORSEN, sr., Arcadia: Tied for the top seed in the Division 2 high jump (5-4).
GRACE HEBEL, so., Westby: Seeded second in the Division 2 100 (12.55), second in the triple jump (37-4), seventh in the long jump (17-1½).
EMILY HERZBERG, jr., Melrose-Mindoro: Seeded third in the Division 3 triple jump (37-2).
ADELYNN HYATT, so., Cashton: Seeded third in the Division 3 100 hurdles (15.5), third in the 300 hurdles (47.33) and sixth in the high jump (5-1).
KATRINA KOPPA, so., Viroqua: Seeded fourth in the Division 2 100 hurdles (15.61).
KALLI KNOBLE, fr., Logan: Tied for third seed in the Division 1 high jump (5-4).
XANA LEUM, sr., Viroqua: Seeded third in the Division 2 100 hurdles (15.09) and fourth in the triple jump (35-9¾).
MALECEK TRIPLETS: Kora is seeded first in the Division 1 3,200 (10:38.91), Lydia is seeded fourth in the 800 (2:17.11), Amalia is seeded fourth in the 1,600 (5:06.84), and they combine forces on the top-seeded 3,200 relay (9:24.51).
JILLIAN WESTON, sr., Viroqua: Seeded fourth in the Division 2 800 (2:21.1) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:15.78).