WIAA state track and field meet: La Crosse Central's Fried takes second in long jump on busy Friday

Central High School junior Bennett Fried had a busy Friday morning at the WIAA Division 1 track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Fried was bouncing between contending for a long jump championship and qualifying the RiverHawks in relays. On top of competing, Fried had to become a time manager for himself.

“It’s a little stressful,” Fried said. “You don’t want to leave too early or too late and have to scramble to your spot. They’re nice about it and let you do what you have to do. You can balance it, and it’s alright.”

The stress came with success for Fried, who finished second in the boys long jump final on a leap of 23 feet, 2¼ inches. Senior Evan Redding of Menomonee Falls beat out Fried for the win with a jump of 23-3 on his final attempt.

In between rounds of the long jump, Fried ran the second leg of Central’s 400- and 800-meter relay heat races to help the team qualify for the finals tomorrow. Central won the third heat of the 400 and had the second best time of the round at 42.69. Central finished runner-up in the third heat of the 800 for the fifth-best time of the field at 1:29.61.

Through five events held Friday, Central's boys sit second in the team leaderboard at 13⅓ points. Hartland Arrowhead leads with 15.

Fried credits playoff experience from earlier this year for helping him manage the workload of the championship. The junior helped the RiverHawks to the Division 2 state championship game in basketball in March and ran at UW-La Crosse for the MVC meet.

“Being at state for basketball kind of takes the nerves away,” Fried said. “Plus, we ran our conference meet here this year, so this is my second time here this season. It definitely takes the nerves away and you get to have fun competing against the other guys. I really think that helped a ton, being at state basketball and having a lot of people there.”

Pressure was off Fried after his first attempt in the long jump, getting his best distance early to take the lead and secured him a spot in the finals.

“I was very close to scratching it,” Fried said. “When they put the white flag up, I was very happy because you never want to scratch your first jump and have to move your mark around.

"I had a little bit of room and was able to run the relays knowing I probably had a jump to get me to the finals.”

After his initial jump, Fried scratched his second before running the 800 relay, then the 400 relay. The squad of Jackson Warren, Fried, Cole Lapp and Issac Dauffenbach qualified for the 400-meter event Saturday. Quinn Servias replaced Warren in the opening spot of the 800-meter.

Even sitting near the top of the board in both relays, Fried thinks there are still ways to improve.

“(Lapp and I’s) handoff was not the greatest today in the 200,” Fried said. “If we can clean that up tomorrow, we can shave some time off. In the 100, we’ve improved every time. We’re confident, looking to get on the podium and looking forward to it for sure.”

Fried returned to the long jump and was unable to top his initial jump. On Redding’s final jump, he beat out Fried by just ¾ of an inch. Fried had to settle for second, but will turn his attention Saturday to the triple jump in hopes of landing one step further up on the podium.

“It definitely motivates you,” Fried said. “You want to win, and I didn’t win it. I got second, which is alright. Tomorrow is another opportunity to go out and get it. I don’t know if I’ll have to jump a personal best or not to get it, but I just want to go out tomorrow and get on the podium.”

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

