WIAA state track and field meet: Noah Eckelberg dominates wheelchair events

Eckelberg capped a perfect day by finishing as a three-time champion in the 800-meter wheelchair race in a winning time of 2:02.15.

“This year was about leaving a legacy and showing kids with disabilities that they can do this,” Eckelberg said. “This is out there for them.”

Eckelberg credits his sister, Emma, and his parents, Matt and Aimie, for providing him the emotional and physical support to accomplish his goals.

“My parents and coaches have made it possible that next year I will be going to Southwest Minnesota State University, where I will compete as a scholarship athlete in wheelchair basketball and track,” said Eckelberg, who plans to study physical education.”

Eckelberg said that support made has made him strive to be the role model for the next young kid with a disability who thinks this is a possibility for him.

“One of the big themes of my track career has been ‘no limits,’” Eckelberg said. “That’s on the sleeve of our state t-shirt this year, no limits, no excuses. It’s the mantra we’ve run by the last four years.”

Wojcik said Eckelberg, as the school’s first wheelchair competitor, has already made a lasting impact in his community.

“What he has done opens up a door where everyone gets an opportunity,” Wojcik said. “He’s a phenomenal role model saying you can compete. You can be part of it just like the able bodies. Yeah, we do it a little different. We have things that help us. But he’s helping everyone learn that if you want to, there’s a way.”

