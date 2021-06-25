WIAA state track and field meet: Noah Eckelberg dominates wheelchair events

No limits.
That is the motto of recent Marshfield Columbus Catholic graduate Noah Eckelberg, who is living proof on how to overcome life’s obstacles.
Eckelberg loves anything outdoors, which includes competing in track and field as well as hunting and fishing, like any normal kid.
But Eckelberg, who was born with spina bifida, became a nine-time individual state champion in the wheelchair division at the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday, proving anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
“While I was growing up, I didn’t think something like this was possible,” said Eckelberg, who also competes in wheelchair basketball.
“But I learned not to let anything stop me. If you’re willing to work and find ways to do it, you can accomplish anything.”
Spina bifida, which affects the formation of the spinal cord, might have put up a few roadblocks for Eckelberg when he was younger. But Columbus Catholic coach Danielle Wojcik said Eckelberg won’t let anything stand in his way.
“No limits, it’s been our goal,” Wojcik said. “You can’t make excuses. You give your best and you try your hardest every time.
“He’s willing to take the criticism and actually push to the next level. It’s all about what can we do to tweak and fix your form because form follows functions, and he’s willing to take that feedback. So he can handle the tough stuff.”
A three-time state meet competitor -- who would have been a four-timer if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the 2020 track and field season -- Eckelberg left it all out on the track on Friday.
“We were bummed, but it was one of those things where we did what we could,” Wojcik said of missing out on his junior season. “But we trained outside on the road. We did what we could just to keep him moving.
“I know you can’t mimic the race and the adrenaline from a meet, but we kept training the best that we could in all of our safety guidelines. He just never stopped.”
That effort paid dividends in his final state meet.
Eckelberg opened the meet by repeating as the 1,600-meter wheelchair champion in a time of 4 minutes, 18.89 seconds.
Next up was the shot put, where he set a state meet record with a toss of 25 feet, 10 inches in notching his first state title in the event.
After a break, Eckelberg blew away the field in winning the 400-meter wheelchair race for the third time, finishing in a meet record 57.83 seconds.
“He likes the 400 because you just go,” Wojcik said of Eckelberg’s favorite event. “It’s one lap, hard, the whole way. You don’t have to try to worry about pacing. You can do it physically. It’s all out.”
Eckelberg capped a perfect day by finishing as a three-time champion in the 800-meter wheelchair race in a winning time of 2:02.15.
“This year was about leaving a legacy and showing kids with disabilities that they can do this,” Eckelberg said. “This is out there for them.”
Eckelberg credits his sister, Emma, and his parents, Matt and Aimie, for providing him the emotional and physical support to accomplish his goals.
“My parents and coaches have made it possible that next year I will be going to Southwest Minnesota State University, where I will compete as a scholarship athlete in wheelchair basketball and track,” said Eckelberg, who plans to study physical education.”
Eckelberg said that support made has made him strive to be the role model for the next young kid with a disability who thinks this is a possibility for him.
“One of the big themes of my track career has been ‘no limits,’” Eckelberg said. “That’s on the sleeve of our state t-shirt this year, no limits, no excuses. It’s the mantra we’ve run by the last four years.”
Wojcik said Eckelberg, as the school’s first wheelchair competitor, has already made a lasting impact in his community.
“What he has done opens up a door where everyone gets an opportunity,” Wojcik said. “He’s a phenomenal role model saying you can compete. You can be part of it just like the able bodies. Yeah, we do it a little different. We have things that help us. But he’s helping everyone learn that if you want to, there’s a way.”
