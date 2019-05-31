Lila Tully wasn’t sure what to expect of herself when the WIAA state track and field meet began on Friday.
The De Soto High School senior had been in this position — a Division 3 qualifier in the pole vault — before, but the first time didn’t go too well.
“I was 14th last year,” she said with a big smile on her face and a second-place medal around her neck. “This is nice. I wanted 10-6, but I’m still happy.”
Tully cleared 10 feet for the second time in her life to place second behind Dodgeland’s Miranda Firari’s 10-6. Tully said the focus on Friday was her leg swing, and she felt improvement with that aspect of her vault.
“I was close on my 10-6 attempts,” said Tully, who said her seeding in the middle of the pack eased the pressure on her performance. “On one, I caught (the bar) on my way down.”
Herzberg gets redemption in triple jump
Last year, Emily Herzberg missed the check-in time for the Division 3 triple jump because she was on the Melrose-Mindoro 800-relay team. On Friday, the Melrose-Mindoro junior got the last laugh setting a personal best with a leap of 38-4¼ to finish second in the triple jump.
“The adrenaline of this place is crazy,” Herzberg said. “And it was perfect conditions and that helped a lot.”
Jessica Brueggeman of Royall finished first with a state-meet record 38-9¾. Her and Herzberg went back and forth swapping first and second after the first few jumps before Brueggeman set the record on her third jump.
“It’s really exciting to be able to watch Jessica to do that,” Herzberg said. “And then for me to come in right after her. Just a lot of excitement waiting for those scores to show up on the board.”
Weston places in mile
Viroqua senior Jillian Weston added to her illustrious high school track career with another medalist performance in the Division 2 1,600.
Weston was fifth (5:09.78) in a stacked field that featured 2018 champion Dana Feyen of G-E-T and 2018 runner up Leah Kralovetz of Denmark. Kralovetz won (4:56.02) with Feyen taking second (5:02.76).
“The strategy was just try to keep myself in there until the end,” Weston said. “I was hoping for a kick, but I just didn’t have it at the end. But I’m just really happy to be at state again.”
For Weston, the fifth-place finish was her fifth medal of her career.
The UW-L recruit won the mile in 2017 before adding two more medals in the 800 (3rd) and the 3,200 relay (fourth) that year. She placed third a year ago in the 1,600.
Her bid for a sixth medal was stopped after she placed ninth in the 800, but she will have another opportunity in the 3,200 relay where the Blackhawks are seeded 14th.
Wenthe medals in high jump
G-E-T junior Davis Wenthe started his busy weekend with a fourth-place finish in the Division 2 high jump thanks to a personal best leap of 6-6. A leap of 6-6 would have won it last year, but this year's field was one of the strongest in recent memory. Five cleared 6-6 alone while Monroe sophomore Cade Meyer won after he cleared 6-9 on his last attempt.
“I was happy to get 6-6,” Wenthe said. “The field was really, really stacked this year. (Cade) is just a sophomore and I know he doesn’t look like it. I was happy with my jump, but this year just happened to be loaded. That happens.”
Wenthe cleared 6-6 on his third and final try, whereas second and third-place cleared it on their first try. Meyer was the only one that cleared 6-7, and since Wenthe needed more leaps than the other two it, he fell to fourth. Ties cost him a shot at medaling in the high jump last year when he placed seventh with a jump of 6-4.
Wenthe also ran the top time in the 300-meter hurdles (37.91) and the second-best time in the 110 hurdles (15.05) to advance on to Saturday’s finals.
Lee places fourth in shot put
Aquinas senior Bryce Lee placed fourth in the Division 2 shot put (49-8) to give the Blugolds a big five points as they try and capture the team title.
Lee was disappointed with how he started. He faulted on two of his first four throws.
“It just took me awhile to get comfortable,” Lee said. “I don’t know why. I’m just not sure. I’m just happy I got the team some points.”
The fifth-seeded Lee delivered in his final two chances. He threw the 49-8 on his final attempt that catapulted him from seventh to fourth.
Gregg finishes second in 3,200
All Aquinas senior Ethan Gregg wanted to do on Friday was keep up with Onalaska Luther standout and Division 3 3,200 favorite David Vannucchi.
He was able to do just that and then some, as he passed Vannuchi on the seventh lap to finish second (9:45.08) to Rosholt’s Adam Rzentkowski (9:37.4).
“I just thought I would feel out the first couple of laps and see where Vannucchi and the Rosholt guy (Rzentkowski) were,” said Gregg, a fifth-place state finisher in cross country. “Then they started to pick it up, and I just wanted to latch on to Vannucchi.”
Gregg paced himself as Vannucchi and Rzentkowski pulled away before finding another gear to finish strong.
“It showed me that I can do what I normally can’t do,” Gregg said. “It’s about progression and all the hard work that was put into it.”
Doug Feyen sixth in 3,200
The Feyen family now has two state medalist in their household.
Doug Feyen joined his twin sister and Iowa State University recruit Dana thanks to a well-run and inspiring race in his first state appearance that resulted in a sixth-place finish (9:50.75) in the Division 2 3,200.
The fact that he joins his sister as a state medalist means a lot to him.
“Honestly, it’s just a huge pleasure,” Feyen said. “I’ve always considered myself her wingman and as her biggest training partner. It’s just a real testament to our training. To have us both be up there and something we share.”
Feyen set the pace for the first half of the race by staying out in front to make sure he was in a position to medal before the top runners started to separate themselves.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to be here,” Feyen said. “Last year I took fifth at sectionals so I just barely missed the mark. If I looked back when I first started cross country or track and stuff I would have never thought I would make it up to the podium. I have just grown so much. It’s just an accumulation of all my hard work.”
Hyatt highlights prelims with record
Cashton sophomore Adelynn Hyatt was happy with the way her Friday started, but that couldn’t compare with the way it ended.
Hyatt earned the top seed in Saturday’s Division 3 100 hurdles finals by winning her heat in 15.54 seconds, but it was a run of 46.64 seconds in the 300 hurdles that really had her excited.
That performance gave her a school record and another No. 1 seed for the finals.
“I’ve been working for this since I was a freshman,” said Hyatt, who ran a 47.33 in the sectional. “I was running 47s, and I was hoping I could get this by the time I was a senior.
“I thought I ran a good race, but I still thought I was in the 47s, so I was surprised. It’s not what I was expecting.”
Spencer’s Hannah Zastrow is the second seed in the 100s (15.56), and Rio’s Jordyn Hutzler is seeded second in the 300s (46.68).