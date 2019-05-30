The bleachers that will be filled with more than 10,000 people Friday and Saturday were empty on Tuesday, but the track that circles the football field in front of them was not.
The Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex wasn’t buzzing with activity on this cloudy and cool day, but the sprinters lining up and listening to Aquinas High School sprint coach Chris Carley were focused.
As Carley yelled names, they took off and covered as quickly as possible the same path that awaits them — on a much bigger stage — at the WIAA state track and field meet this weekend.
Something very special could happen for the Blugolds, but that’s only because they have positioned themselves for the possibility. With Carley as their driving force, Aquinas sprinters — boys and girls — can make a big splash in Division 3.
“This is my sixth year here, and these kids have come up through the system,” said Carley, an officer for Trempealeau County and former All-American performer at UW-La Crosse. “I thought we had a special group last year, and we did.
“I didn’t know what we were going to do this year, but the talent that’s here has really come out.”
It has stepped forward in the forms of Lukas Beck and Evan Weber or Bryant Meyer and Jackson Mashak. The same can be said for Lexi Donarski and Megan Scheidt or Shelby Thicke and Andrea White.
Carley has asked for a lot and received it during his tenure with the Blugolds, and that is paying its biggest dividends this weekend.
The Aquinas boys are represented in sprints by three qualifiers in the 100, one in the 200, their 400 relay and their 800 relay. They own the No. 1 seed in all four events.
The Aquinas girls have sprint qualifiers in the 100, 200, 400 relay, 800 relay and 1,600 relay. They are seeded fourth or better in all of them with the 800 relay owning the time to beat (1:45.35).
Give credit to the athletes, but don’t forget the coach, who wants Aquinas to be known for sprinting as much as it is for basketball..
“The hallmark is that in six seasons, the athletes (Carley) has trained have set 25 school records,” Aquinas coach Geoff Wilhelmy said. “Nothing seems to be slowing down in the record production, so he is doing a lot of things right.”
The most impressive aspect of all of that is probably the three qualifiers for the boys 100.
Beck, a sophomore, is seeded first after a sectional time of 10.78 seconds. Weber, a senior, is second at 10.91, and Meyer, a junior, is tied for eighth at 11.21.
“You don’t see that (happen), but that was my goal at the beginning of the season,” said Carley, who coached sprinters at West Salem for 12 seasons before shifting to Aquinas. “Seeing what they were doing in the offseason, I really did feel like we could get them as the top three in the regional and sectional.
“We’re even sitting pretty good at state.”
Beck, who didn’t initially go out for the team as a freshman, hoped it would happen, but he wasn’t as confident.
“Nah, not really,” Beck, who is also the top seed in the 200 (21.92), said when asked. “We felt good when he threw all three of us in there at the regional, though, and it worked.”
Carley commands the attention of his athletes but is always willing to work through the teaching process. He describes himself as demanding and subscribes to Vince Lombardi’s style of coaching.
“He’s very intense,” junior Lexi Donarski said with a smile. “If he wants you to hear something, you’ll hear it for sure.”
It’s what he responded to as a competitor and state champion at Sauk Prairie High School and again as a national champion at UW-La Crosse.
“I’m like a football coach out here,” said Carley, who won the Division 1 100 and long jump for Sauk Prairie the first season the state and track field meet moved to La Crosse in 1990. “There are a lot of things I don’t tolerate. I take Vince Lombardi’s saying that you don’t do it right half the time, you do it right all the time.
“It’s the little things you do that make the big things happen.”