WIAA state track and field: Middleton's Ward makes state debut

Griffin Ward is an accomplished alpine skier, beginning competition when he was 12 years old.
But the Middleton High School junior, who also entered high school as a soccer player, discovered another passion along the way, which has opened up his options for college.
Ward qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and made his first appearance on the podium with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 20.41 seconds in a torrential downpour.
“My first cross country meet at Verona this year, it was a downpour,” Ward said. “But I’ve never run in anything like that in track. I wanted a little better time, but considering the inclement weather, it was good.”
Following a short break, Ward then completed his first state track and field appearance with a 16th-place finish in the 3,200 in 9:47.78.
“I was a little disappointed in the two-mile,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling too good before the race. I just pushed through it.”
Middleton distance coach Brian Finnel said the best is yet to come for Ward.
“Griffin is just starting to recognize his talents running,” said Finnel, who is also the Cardinals boys’ cross country coach. “He is super disciplined, a very coachable guy, always listening and doing the right thing.
“Even something like going to bed at nine o’clock consistently every night, hydrating frequently throughout the day. He’s just always disciplined.”
Ward is a three-time varsity letterwinner in alpine skiing, competing in all events -- slalom, giant slalom, super giant slalom, also referred to as ‘Super G’. He took up the sport when he was 10 years old, his father, Matt, serving as his coach.
A two-time team Most Valuable Performer, Ward earned all-state honors his sophomore year, finishing sixth in the giant slalom at the state meet in La Crosse. That earned him a berth on the state team that competed at nationals in New Hampshire.
“Skiing is a great cross training exercise for an off-season runner,” Finnel said. “Griffin ran some when he could. But skiing is such a great sport to work a person aerobically. Mix in some upper body workouts, too. I feel it’s been a real good thing for him.”
“It kind of gives his legs a little bit of a break. It’s so good aerobically. He’s getting worked very hard with a total body workout. For him mentally, not always focusing on running is a good thing. It gives him a little bit of a break.”
After competing in soccer as a freshman, Ward went out for the track team the following spring and had some limited success.
But Ward was ready to return to soccer in the fall.
However, two weeks into the cross country season, Finnel got a call from Ward saying he was interested in switching sports.
Smart move.
Ward took to distance running like a duck to water, earning a position in the Cardinals’ starting lineup that won the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet championship. He ran consistently in the top five and was the Cardinals’ third runner at state finishing 38th overall and 22nd in the team scoring in 16 minutes, 33.6 seconds.
Following a successful skiing season, though, Ward’s sophomore track season was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring prep sports season.
It was also a tough fall, too, when Middleton opted out of competing in sports and training was limited to virtual contacts.
But Ward was able to return to the slopes again last winter, and when Middleton participated in the alternate fall season this spring, Ward picked up where he left off from the 2019 cross country season.
He finished second in 15:43.2 at the WIAA alternate fall season state cross country meet to earn all-state honors. He also led Middleton to a third-place team finish at the meet.
“He has some great natural ability but he just works so hard at the little things to make him that much better,” Finnel said.
“It’s really critical for an athlete of his caliber to understand that if I go to bed at 11, 12 o’clock, it’s going to slow me down a few seconds. I want that extra advantage. That’s what I love about him, he’s always trying to do the right thing.”
Ward is also a success in the classroom, maintaining a 3.9 grade-point-average,
“He’s also a personable and humble guy, too,” Finnel said. “You wouldn’t know he’s as quick as he is because he doesn’t talk about it. It’s like skiing, too. It wasn’t until I got to know him more that I found out he was such a good skier. He doesn’t really boast about himself at all.”