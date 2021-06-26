WIAA state track and field: Middleton's Ward makes state debut

“Even something like going to bed at nine o’clock consistently every night, hydrating frequently throughout the day. He’s just always disciplined.”

Ward is a three-time varsity letterwinner in alpine skiing, competing in all events -- slalom, giant slalom, super giant slalom, also referred to as ‘Super G’. He took up the sport when he was 10 years old, his father, Matt, serving as his coach.

A two-time team Most Valuable Performer, Ward earned all-state honors his sophomore year, finishing sixth in the giant slalom at the state meet in La Crosse. That earned him a berth on the state team that competed at nationals in New Hampshire.

“Skiing is a great cross training exercise for an off-season runner,” Finnel said. “Griffin ran some when he could. But skiing is such a great sport to work a person aerobically. Mix in some upper body workouts, too. I feel it’s been a real good thing for him.”

“It kind of gives his legs a little bit of a break. It’s so good aerobically. He’s getting worked very hard with a total body workout. For him mentally, not always focusing on running is a good thing. It gives him a little bit of a break.”

After competing in soccer as a freshman, Ward went out for the track team the following spring and had some limited success.