WIAA state track and field notebook: Durand's Parker Schneider wins boys 800 and 1,600 after earning cross country title last fall

Parker Schneider entered Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 track and field meet with one goal in mind: win as many titles as possible.

The Durand High School junior knew multiple victories in the distance events were within his reach after he won a Division 3 individual cross country title last fall, and he didn’t disappoint at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Schneider won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 56.61 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:26.71. He had finished second as part of the 3,200 relay in 2019, so his first win of the day — the 1,600 — was particularly sweet.

“Coming into the last lap, I was getting pushed the whole time,” Schneider said. “I’m like, ‘I’m not going to lose this. I can’t lose it now. I’ve pushed too much for this.’”

Schneider led the 1,600 through the first two laps and dropped to second behind Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp after the third. But he ran the final 400 in 58.55 to earn the win.

In the 800, his favorite race, he was about 2 seconds off the leader midway through, but again he made a push in the final lap for the victory. He also finished 15th in the 3,200 (10:53.88).

Skemp spoke highly of Schneider’s foot speed, which Schneider credited to his father.