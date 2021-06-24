WIAA state track and field notebook: Durand's Parker Schneider wins boys 800 and 1,600 after earning cross country title last fall

Parker Schneider entered Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 track and field meet with one goal in mind: win as many titles as possible.
The Durand High School junior knew multiple victories in the distance events were within his reach after he won a Division 3 individual cross country title last fall, and he didn’t disappoint at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Schneider won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 56.61 seconds and the 1,600 in 4:26.71. He had finished second as part of the 3,200 relay in 2019, so his first win of the day — the 1,600 — was particularly sweet.
“Coming into the last lap, I was getting pushed the whole time,” Schneider said. “I’m like, ‘I’m not going to lose this. I can’t lose it now. I’ve pushed too much for this.’”
Schneider led the 1,600 through the first two laps and dropped to second behind Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp after the third. But he ran the final 400 in 58.55 to earn the win.
In the 800, his favorite race, he was about 2 seconds off the leader midway through, but again he made a push in the final lap for the victory. He also finished 15th in the 3,200 (10:53.88).
Skemp spoke highly of Schneider’s foot speed, which Schneider credited to his father.
“My entire family’s been distance runners,” Schneider said. “My dad was not; he was 400, long jump. So I worked with him. My freshman year, I did a lot more sprints, so I really got that foot speed when I was young and then got the distance later.”
With the high school season finished, Schneider will try to qualify for the National Junior Olympic Championships, which will be held July 26-Aug. 1 in Jacksonville, Florida. Schneider will compete in a qualifying meet in Papillion, Nebraska.
MARTENSEN SWEEPS TITLES: Benton/Scales Mound junior Kayci Martensen took on a tough triple on Thursday and wound up victorious.
Martensen won the 800 in 2:16.59, the 1,600 in 5:09.15 and the 3,200 in 11:16.7. She attempted the same feat as a freshman and won the 1,600 and 3,200 and placed second in the 800.
Martensen, a two-time state champion in cross country and recruiting target for many Division I collegiate track and field and cross country programs, crossed the line in the lead on every lap of every race she ran.
Her kick on the final lap of the 3,200 increased her lead from 11 seconds to 20. Her lead after three laps of the 1,600 was about two seconds, and she stretched it to nine by the time she reached the finish line.
DVORACHEK HOLDS OFF STINGLE: Reedsville junior Brennen Dvorachek was a double winner on Thursday with victories in the 110 hurdles (15.42) and 300 hurdles (39.22).
He fought off the challenge of Shiocton sophomore Cade Stingle in both races. Stingle, who also had two sisters qualify, was timed at 15.71 and 39.29.
Stingle’s sister Kendal won the girls 300 hurdles (45.53), and Kendal and Ari ran for the winning 400 relay team (49.9).
RECORD-BREAKING POLE VAULT: Three girls vaulters equaled or bettered the previous meet record, and Unity’s Raegan Sorenson emerged as the winner when she cleared 12-3.
Spencer’s Leah Zastrow and Dodgeland’s Miranda Firari also tied the previous record of 11-9 and finished second and third, respectively.
Sorenson’s brother, Colton, is Unity’s vault coach and was a state qualifier when he competed before a career at UW-River Falls.