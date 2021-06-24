WIAA state track and field notebook: Mel.-Min.'s Christianson, Brookwood's Peterson earn second-place finishes

Melrose-Mindoro High School senior Blake Christianson and Brookwood junior Dan Peterson turned in second-place finishes at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Christianson placed second in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 3 inches and was only defeated by Wauzeka-Steuben’s Gavin Ralph, who had a successful jump at the same height but made it on his first attempt. Christianson made it on his second try.
De Soto’s Cezar Garcia was also a qualifier and went out after making his final attempt at 6-0. He placed 11th.
Peterson was second in the 400 with a time of 50.58 and pushed Solon Springs/Northwood’s Calin Lisson to the finish. Lisson, a senior, crossed the line at 50.24.
Peterson was also a qualifier in the 200 and made the finals, but his time of 24.75 didn’t medal.
BLUGOLDS STRONG IN RELAYS: The Aquinas girls finished in the top eight in three of the four relays.
Macy Donarski, Sara Gyllander, Grace Gyllander and Andrea White finished fourth in the 800 relay (1:48.25); White, Sara Gyllander, Grace Gyllander and Karlie Meyer finished seventh in the 1,600 relay (4:16.45); and Donarski, White, Sara Gyllander and Maddie Murphy finished eighth in the 400 relay (51.62).
Elsewhere, senior Lilly Gyllander finished 11th in the 300 hurdles.
ODDS AND ENDS: De Soto senior Natalie Randa tied for ninth in the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet.
Cashton senior Annie Schreier finished 10th in the girls long jump (16-3) and 11th in the shot put (35-6).
Onalaska Luther junior Eli Bolstad finished 10th in the boys pole vault by clearing 12 feet, while senior teammate Micah Schibbelhut finished 15th (11-0).
Brookwood’s boys 3,200-meter relay team of Cristian Barrientos, Wyatt Maurhoff, Brady Hansen and Dylan Powell finished 11th in 8:45.69.
Blair-Taylor sophomore Faith Olson tied for 14th in the girls high jump by clearing 4-10.
Onalaska Luther senior Emmaline Hagedorn finished 15th in the girls shot put with a throw of 34-¾.
Melrose-Mindoro junior Raef Radcliffe finished 16th in the boys triple jump (38-10).