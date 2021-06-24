WIAA state track and field notebook: Mel.-Min.'s Christianson, Brookwood's Peterson earn second-place finishes

Melrose-Mindoro High School senior Blake Christianson and Brookwood junior Dan Peterson turned in second-place finishes at Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Christianson placed second in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 3 inches and was only defeated by Wauzeka-Steuben’s Gavin Ralph, who had a successful jump at the same height but made it on his first attempt. Christianson made it on his second try.

De Soto’s Cezar Garcia was also a qualifier and went out after making his final attempt at 6-0. He placed 11th.

Peterson was second in the 400 with a time of 50.58 and pushed Solon Springs/Northwood’s Calin Lisson to the finish. Lisson, a senior, crossed the line at 50.24.

Peterson was also a qualifier in the 200 and made the finals, but his time of 24.75 didn’t medal.

BLUGOLDS STRONG IN RELAYS: The Aquinas girls finished in the top eight in three of the four relays.