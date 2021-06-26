WIAA state track and field: Onalaska girls open D1 meet with 3,200 relay victory

Amalia Malecek finished the first lap of the 3,200-meter relay, passed the baton to her sister Kora and jogged to the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and started running slowly in circles.

Kora Malecek built on Amalia's lead, handed off to Jillian Lonning and followed her sister to do the same.

The stress level for the Hilltoppers was nonexistent during the first event of the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday, and it was quickly apparent that the only things that could possibly stop them from a championship was dropping the baton or slipping on the wet track.

Amalia opened the big lead, and Kora, Lonning and Lydia Malecek stretched it before crossing the line in 9 minutes, 10.34 seconds for a 23-second victory over second-place Kaukauna.

The race came at a good time, when a downpour had turned into more of a sprinkle at UW-La Crosse and made the race possible.

"At first, we thought it might be fun to run in the rain," Kora said with a laugh after the victory. "It would have been like we were in Portland or something."

The group had limited warmup time due to the weather, but that affect the race.