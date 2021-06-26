WIAA state track and field: Onalaska girls open D1 meet with 3,200 relay victory

Amalia Malecek finished the first lap of the 3,200-meter relay, passed the baton to her sister Kora and jogged to the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and started running slowly in circles.
Kora Malecek built on Amalia's lead, handed off to Jillian Lonning and followed her sister to do the same.
The stress level for the Hilltoppers was nonexistent during the first event of the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday, and it was quickly apparent that the only things that could possibly stop them from a championship was dropping the baton or slipping on the wet track.
Amalia opened the big lead, and Kora, Lonning and Lydia Malecek stretched it before crossing the line in 9 minutes, 10.34 seconds for a 23-second victory over second-place Kaukauna.
The race came at a good time, when a downpour had turned into more of a sprinkle at UW-La Crosse and made the race possible.
"At first, we thought it might be fun to run in the rain," Kora said with a laugh after the victory. "It would have been like we were in Portland or something."
The group had limited warmup time due to the weather, but that affect the race.
Amalia's gave the Hilltoppers a solid 2-second lead, and Kora pushed it to 11. Lonning added 3 more seconds and Lydia 9 to finishing off the Galloping Ghosts.
"I just wanted to get out as hard as I could and get a good gap going," Amalia said. "You can't take anything for granted at state because there are amazing runners here. I wanted to give our team a good chance."
Kora then broke things open in what was a dominant run but not one that threatened the Division 1 meet record of 9:00.42 established by Neenah in 2012. It was a tough day for a team even this good to challenge that.
"Our goal was definitely to just run the best we can," Lonning said. "A record would be hard, but we knew we had a pretty good shot of getting up there (the top of the podium) despite the conditions."
Lydia's anchor 800 of 2:12.25 was the fastest of anyone in the race.
"There's always that fear that someone is going to catch you in the race," Lydia said. "I knew I had this much of a lead, and I couldn't blow it, so I raced like there were 10 people on my heels."
