WIAA state track and field: Onalaska's Malecek triplets ready to meet tough field in distance events

“You think, ‘Well, oh, you’re just running around a track. How hard can it be?’” Kora said. “... But I guess just kind of being away from a race itself, it felt so surreal the first time.”

The time away from the sport was amplified for Amalia, who battled injury during cross country.

“I haven’t done the mile as much as I necessarily wanted to this season,” Amalia said. “But I’ve got to do the (3,200), the 800 and the 400 more, which I think has just been great for helping me back to it.”

Indeed, the Maleceks appear to be back in form, and all three won sectional titles last week. With that momentum, they have high hopes for Saturday and beyond, including earning a Big Ten title while at Illinois.

Even Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson is excited about what is in store for them at the next level.

“We’ve left a lot of meat on the bone. We don’t do high mileage,” Shepardson said. “... You know, Kora Malecek has never run a 75-mile week in her whole entire life. And my thing is, ‘OK, I want her to run really well here, but I want her to go on and do some great things out there.’”

But be sure their focus is on the state meet, where anything can happen.