WIAA state track and field: Onalaska's Malecek triplets ready to meet tough field in distance events

At first glance, there isn’t anything particularly remarkable about the results from this season’s MVC track and field championships.
Sure, Kora Malecek won the girls 3,200-meter run, Amalia Malecek won the 1,600 and Lydia Malecek won the 800 — giving the Onalaska High School senior triplets a sweep in the distance events — but such finishes are commonplace for three of the top runners in the state.
The story of those three events, though, becomes more interesting when looking beyond who won each race.
Kora finished second in the 800 and third in the 1,600; Amalia finished second in the 3,200 and third in the 800; and Lydia finished second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200.
So, for those not keeping track, each sister had a first-, second- and third-place finish. And because of the Maleceks’ distance prowess, a question must be asked: Was it planned?
“Yeah,” the triplets said simply in unison while smiling.
The larger idea was to help the Hilltoppers win the team title, which they did. But just the act of planning, as it turns out, is important to the Maleceks both on and off the track.
“It’s kind of funny because in the morning, we’ll wake up and we’ll be having coffee with our mom and dad. We’ll be sitting at the kitchen table, and we’ll be like, ‘OK, here’s my plan for the day,’” Kora said. “Then we’ll list it all out, and they’re like, ‘OK, we’ve already heard it.’ We’re like, ‘No, Lydia gets to go now.’
“And we do that every single day, so we are kind of planners by nature.”
To this point in their careers, many of those plans have worked out — from state titles to all of them committing to compete at the University of Illinois.
But before they embark on that next step, they have one more plan as they conclude their time with Onalaska: leave it all on the track at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex and hopefully go out as state champions, whether in their individual events or their relays.
“That’s definitely the goal,” Lydia said. “I’ve never won a state title in anything, so that’s one of my goals, obviously.”
“Of course, you want to win. But at the same time, if I gave everything I had, then I can’t really do anything more,” Kora added.
Lydia enters Saturday with the top qualifying time in the 800 (2 minutes, 13.56 seconds), while Kora is seeded third in the 3,200 (11:06.16) and Amalia fifth in the 1,600 (5:12.24).
They are also part of the Hilltoppers’ top- and second-seeded 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams, which they say they enjoy the most.
The competition in each event is sure to be stiff, especially given that Wisconsin is full of long-distance talent.
The Maleceks spoke highly of Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau — a qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200 — and Oconomowoc senior Kylie Finger — a qualifier in all three distance events.
Green Bay Notre Dame senior Molly Desotell owns the top seed time in the 3,200 (11:01.16) and the second-best time in the 1,600 (5:05.29), while Kaukauna freshman Sydney Fauske is close behind in the 3,200 (11:01.38) and senior teammate Anna Fauske has the top time in the 1,600 (4:59.65). Fauske also has one of the best times in the 800 (2:17.57).
“I feel like sometimes the state of Wisconsin isn’t regarded as a super deep track state,” Lydia said. “But I feel like, especially in distance running, the whole state is just getting so good.
“It’s so fun, and it makes for really great competition.”
And the Maleceks have proven they stack up well against that competition.
Kora is a two-time Division 1 individual cross country champion, while Lydia finished fifth this past season. Kora also won the 3,200 at the Division 1 state track meet in 2019, the same year Amalia won the 1,600 and Lydia placed second in the 800.
Those finishes served as a confidence booster, but the COVID-19 pandemic took away last season and it took some adjusting on the track this year after essentially having cross country seasons back to back.
“You think, ‘Well, oh, you’re just running around a track. How hard can it be?’” Kora said. “... But I guess just kind of being away from a race itself, it felt so surreal the first time.”
The time away from the sport was amplified for Amalia, who battled injury during cross country.
“I haven’t done the mile as much as I necessarily wanted to this season,” Amalia said. “But I’ve got to do the (3,200), the 800 and the 400 more, which I think has just been great for helping me back to it.”
Indeed, the Maleceks appear to be back in form, and all three won sectional titles last week. With that momentum, they have high hopes for Saturday and beyond, including earning a Big Ten title while at Illinois.
Even Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson is excited about what is in store for them at the next level.
“We’ve left a lot of meat on the bone. We don’t do high mileage,” Shepardson said. “... You know, Kora Malecek has never run a 75-mile week in her whole entire life. And my thing is, ‘OK, I want her to run really well here, but I want her to go on and do some great things out there.’”
But be sure their focus is on the state meet, where anything can happen.
“No matter what state meet you’re in, you’ve got to run well, you’ve got to be ready,” Shepardson said. “And you’ve got to be ready to compete because sometimes a state meet is not about time; it’s about just crossing the finish line first and being in a position to do that.”
That being said, though, Shepardson has plenty of confidence in the trio that he says has grown so much over the past four years.
“I wouldn’t bet against them,” he said.
