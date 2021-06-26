WIAA state track and field: Onalaska's Peterson wins 110 hurdle title

It was the beginning of a busy day for the University of Idaho recruit, as he also participated in the 300 hurdles, the long jump and was the anchor for the Hilltoppers’ 1,600 meter relay team.

He entered the 300 hurdles as the defending state champion and entered as one of the favorites. He appeared to be well on his way to at least a top two or three finish, but he clipped the third to last hurdle before tripping over the second to last hurdle that ended the chance of back-to-back state titles and the hurdles sweep. He still ended up finishing 18th out of 26 still with a 42.17.

Peterson was also a contender in the long jump, entering with the top qualifying mark of 23-2.25. But the rainy conditions made it difficult. Peterson was still able to place third with a leap of 22 feet, 10.75 inches — which came on his first leap. Sam Blaskowski of Oshkosh West won at 23-5.75. It was a banner day for Blaskowski, who also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Peterson’s day wrapped up, anchoring the 1,600 relay — an event that Peterson will take any day of the week.