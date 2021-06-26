WIAA state track and field: Onalaska's Peterson wins 110 hurdle title

The reaction from Landon Peterson said it all.
Not only did he just stun the crowd at UW-La Crosse, but also himself, as he ran a personal best time of 14.43 seconds to capture the 110-meter hurdle championship in the pouring rain at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
It’s a time that made him double check the video board.
“Honestly, it was crazy that I saw a PR go up on the board,” Peterson said. “I worked really hard to try and get here and be where I am today and have the opportunities to race against all the great people that I race against. To see my name up on the board in first place, it’s just a reaction you have to have because in a day where it’s pouring rain and I can throw down a 14.4 in a hurdles race — I haven’t run a 14.4 ever in my career. It’s just something you only dream of.”
The rain was a factor with steady showers throughout the afternoon and unfortunately it seemed to pick up for the 110 hurdles. But it didn’t bother Peterson.
“We walked in here knowing we would have rain, so it wasn’t a surprise,” Peterson said. “We ran a sectional meet in the storm, so I mean it was nothing that I wasn’t ready for.”
He was able to edge out De Pere senior Jack Rosner (14.47) and Slinger senior Kaden Martin (14.61).
It was the beginning of a busy day for the University of Idaho recruit, as he also participated in the 300 hurdles, the long jump and was the anchor for the Hilltoppers’ 1,600 meter relay team.
He entered the 300 hurdles as the defending state champion and entered as one of the favorites. He appeared to be well on his way to at least a top two or three finish, but he clipped the third to last hurdle before tripping over the second to last hurdle that ended the chance of back-to-back state titles and the hurdles sweep. He still ended up finishing 18th out of 26 still with a 42.17.
Peterson was also a contender in the long jump, entering with the top qualifying mark of 23-2.25. But the rainy conditions made it difficult. Peterson was still able to place third with a leap of 22 feet, 10.75 inches — which came on his first leap. Sam Blaskowski of Oshkosh West won at 23-5.75. It was a banner day for Blaskowski, who also won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Peterson’s day wrapped up, anchoring the 1,600 relay — an event that Peterson will take any day of the week.
“One of the best memories I will ever have is winning that 4X4 in sections last week and being able to bring this group of guys to state,” Peterson said. “A lot of people think of track as an individual sport, and it’s a lot more than that. We run for a team. We ended up winning the section meet at Madison Memorial and I could win all four events today and it will never trump the reaction that we had when we realized we won that meet. ... We weren’t even supposed to make it here (in the 1,600 relay).”
Peterson teamed up with Nicky Odom, Hudson Weber and Jacob Oyen to run a 3:29.15 for a 10th-place finish.
