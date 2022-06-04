WIAA state track and field roundup: Banks makes podium in Division 1 boys discus throw

Griffin Banks of Holmen High School had a throw of 160 feet, 1 inch in the Division 1 boys discus final on his last attempt, pushing him up the leaderboard from sixth to his finishing spot of fourth at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Holmen senior Kamryn McNally had two jumps of 17-¼ inch in the girls long jump, putting her 13th in the final.

Onalaska brought in three team points in the boys standings and five team points in the girls standings. Junior Alli Thomas had the Hilltoppers' best finish of the day Saturday with a sixth-place finish (45.61 seconds) in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

Alexandra Thomas, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Isabela Gutierrez took seventh (4:05.02) in the girls 1,600-meter relay. Gutierrez also ran the 800, finishing 22nd with a time of 2:27.29.

Onalaska’s Ron Walters, Manny Putz, Nick Rudrud and Blake Burnstad took eighth (8:08.25) in the boys 3,200-meter relay final. Putz also finished ninth (9:17.35) individually in 3,200.

Kasey Barth, Nicky Odom, Sean Gilles and Braden Burke of Onalaska finished ninth (43.27) in the boys 400-meter relay.

Arrowhead won the Division 1 boys team championship with 49.5 points. Kimberly finished second (36 points), and Central finished third (35).

Division 2

Casidi Pheler of Arcadia got a podium finish in the girls pole vault, placing fourth at 10-9. Gabbi Pardoe of Black River Falls (10-0) finished eighth, and Macey Tauscher of West Salem (9-6) finished 11th.

Isaac Trohkimoinen, Daniel Wilson, Ben Lenz and Dominic Kreiling of Logan finished 10th (8:24.24) in the boys 3,200-meter relay.

Ryan Sokup of Arcadia finished ninth (11.69) in the boys 100, last out of those running after one competitor did not start. Sokup also took ninth (23.14) in the boys 200, while Trey Cowley of Black River Falls rounded out the field in tenth (23.37).

Sokup was the last leg of Arcadia’s 800-meter relay team with Joe Nelson, Landan Bremer and Joel Fernando that placed eight with a time of 1:33.06.

West Salem’s Mia Olson ran the girls 1600 and finished 15th with a time of 5:30.01, besting her seeding time of 5:32.48.

Tauna Janssen, Avali Bratberg, Kaylee Hauge and Quinn Wenthe of G-E-T finished sixth (4:08.50) while Prairie du Chien’s Teagan Radloff, Madi Fisher, Shayla Straka and Tannah Radloff took eighth (4:11.71) in the girls 1600-meter relay.

Meghan Nelson of Westby placed ninth (47.99) in the girls 300 hurdles. Johnathan Skemp of Aquinas finished 11th (9:36.88) in the boys 3200.

Division 3

Brookwood’s relay squad of Wyatt Maurhoff, Dylan Powell, Owen Radloff and Marshall Doll took a ninth-place finish (8:37.09) in the boys 3200-meter relay, winning the first flight of the final. Bangor’s squad of Gavin Benzing, Traevon Delaney, Isaiah Murphy and Nolan Langrehr (8:52.19) finished 14th.

Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt finished sixth in the girls 100 (13.22) and eighth in the 200(26.93), giving the Eagles team points in both races. Cashton sophomore Jack Schlesner took third in the boys high jump, battling the elements for a best leap of 6-2.

Raef Radcliffe of Melrose-Mindoro finished seventh (11.58) in the boys 100. De Soto senior Lilly Milliren ran a 17.09 in the girls 100-meter hurdles and finished 10th.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

