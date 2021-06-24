WIAA state track and field: Royall's Jessica Brueggeman breaks long jump record

The look of shock on her face told the story.

Royall High School senior Jessica Brueggeman's disbelief was obvious after a pressure-filled final attempt in the Division 3 long jump at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Thursday.

Brueggeman lined up needing a big jump because she was in danger of losing and walked away with a performance that holds a significant spot in state history.

Brueggeman's long jump of 19 feet, 8 inches didn't just make Gibraltar's Abbey Fitzgerald's reign as meet record-holder a short one; it also put Brueggeman's name among the best in state history with the sixth-best all-time performance.

"The girl broke my record, and I just got an adrenaline rush," Brueggeman said. "When I got done jumping, (an official) said, 'You just crushed it.'

"It didn't feel like a great jump, and everyone in the crowd was saying, 'Are they saying 19 (feet)?' I was like, 'What?' I didn't believe it."

Brueggeman owned the previous Division 3 meet record with an 18-8¼ set during a winning effort in 2019. She had her eyes focused on repeating as champion, but beating that performance by a foot never crossed her mind.