WIAA track and field: Banks takes fifth in discus

Kaden Banks entered with a chance to podium at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet, and on Saturday the Holmen High School senior came through with a fifth place finish in the discus with a best mark of 154 feet, 5 inches.

D.C. Everest senior Brennan Neitzel finished ahead of Banks with a toss of 157-2. Banks entered Saturday’s final with the second best qualifying mark of 192-05.

Jackson Acker of Verona Area — a University of Wisconsin football commit — won with a toss of 183-9, followed by Franklin’s Noah Jessup (170) and Baraboo’s Jake Schaefer (159).

Banks secured a point for the Vikings with an eighth-place finish in the shot put (51-3.25) as well. Acker also won the shot put with a mark of 57-2.75.

WARREN MEDALS IN HIGH JUMP: Central junior Jackson Warren fought off difficult conditions to place fifth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches.

Waukesha West senior Nathan Andringa won the event with a jump of 6-6.

It was one of three events for Warren.