WIAA track and field: Banks takes fifth in discus

Kaden Banks entered with a chance to podium at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet, and on Saturday the Holmen High School senior came through with a fifth place finish in the discus with a best mark of 154 feet, 5 inches.
D.C. Everest senior Brennan Neitzel finished ahead of Banks with a toss of 157-2. Banks entered Saturday’s final with the second best qualifying mark of 192-05.
Jackson Acker of Verona Area — a University of Wisconsin football commit — won with a toss of 183-9, followed by Franklin’s Noah Jessup (170) and Baraboo’s Jake Schaefer (159).
Banks secured a point for the Vikings with an eighth-place finish in the shot put (51-3.25) as well. Acker also won the shot put with a mark of 57-2.75.
WARREN MEDALS IN HIGH JUMP: Central junior Jackson Warren fought off difficult conditions to place fifth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Waukesha West senior Nathan Andringa won the event with a jump of 6-6.
It was one of three events for Warren.
He just missed out on qualifying for the 100-meter final by two hundredths of a second — he officially finished 11th (11.30). He also anchored the RiverHawks’ 800-meter relay team that finished 14th (1:33.43) out of 24 teams.
ODDS AND ENDS: Onalaska senior Hudson Weber placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (40.63). He missed out on a medal by two tenths of a second as sixth place finished with a time of 40.47.
The Onalaska 800 relay team of Jenna Richgels, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Thomas Alli took 16th out of 24 teams (1:50.38).
Holmen senior Rayna Baumgarn took 14th in the discus with a best throw of 93 feet, 7 inches.
Holmen senior Tanner Groshek placed 22nd in the 800 (2:02.01).
