Members of the Aquinas girls team hoist their state championship trophy Saturday after the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
It was a joy to watch in real time, and Aquinas High School sophomore Lukas Beck was just part of the big picture during two exciting days of the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.
The Aquinas boys and girls had the chance to shine as teams and did it. Not everything went perfectly, but the pressure was on and they did it.
The boys locked things up their Division 3 title relatively early because they won gold medals in just about everything they ran. The girls didn’t get their mitts on the championship trophy until their 1,600-meter relay team won a race that included two other teams with a chance to win it if they ran well enough.
Coaches, parents and other athletes screamed from the bleachers as Andrea White, Karlie Meyer, Shelby Thicke and Megan Scheidt each took a lap and finished second and ahead of both teams they had to beat — Edgar and Royall.
It was exciting and something each of them will remember for the rest of their lives.
Beck said he was one of those going crazy while watching the final relay.
“It was crazy,” he said of watching the girls pull out the state championship. “I was so proud of them.”
Form Lexi Donarski’s four medals to Beck’s three championships, there were special moments all over the track.
There was also a buzz each time Beck took to the track and flexed his muscles on the competition. He couldn’t have had a better meet as he drew attention from a two-day crowd of more than 21,000 people.
“Who is that Aquinas kid?” I was asked on multiple occasions. “Where did he come from?”
Well, he ran on the same track a year ago and helped the Blugolds medal in two relays.
But there was something much different about Beck this time around. He was dominant and relentless as his feet attacked the lane he ran in.
“He turned into the Incredible Hulk,” Aquinas sprint coach Chris Carley said. “He’s become a machine, and we could see that start to happen last year.
“The only thing that was going to stop him (at state) was a pulled muscle or something.”
Beck ran a 10.73-second 100-meter dash and won the race by a quarter of a second. He ran the 200 in 21.84 and won it by nearly a half-second. Finally, he ran the anchor leg for the Blugolds’ winning 800 relay team that was timed at 1:28.88 and won by more than a second.
“It’s unreal,” Beck said of the feeling after such a performance. “All I wanted to do was give it my all.”
Beck said he had the most fun running with the 800 relay, which beat its preliminary time after declaring that the goal on Friday. Seniors Bryant Meyer, Jackson Mashak and Evan Weber were also part of that race.
“Everyone on that team but me is a senior, and I won’t be able to run with them again,” Beck said. “That made this race a pretty special one.”
But they were two special days for many other people wearing Aquinas jerseys, too.
Whether it was a relay, Ethan Gregg getting second place in the 3,200, Bryce Lee getting fourth in the shot put or Courtney Becker tying for sixth in the high jump, there was plenty of credit to go around in winning the two newest pieces for the school’s trophy case.
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Kora Malacek, far left, leads the pack early in the Division 1 3200 meter run Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Malecek won the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen reacts after finishing second behind Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz, left, in the Division 2 3,200-meter run Saturday. It was Feyen's second runner-up finish of the weekend.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Members of the Aquinas girls team hoist their state championship trophy Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Bryant Meyer, right, and Lukas Beck celebrate their 800 relay win Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Grace Gyllander hands the baton off to Courtney Becker during the Division 3 800-meter relay Saturday. Aquinas won the race in 1:44.49.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson celebrates his win in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 300 meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Wenthe won the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Holmen’s Benjamin Labuzzetta reacts after finishing second in the Division 1 200-meter dash Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Jamar Davis reacts as he crosses the finish line in the Division 1 800 meter relay Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Davis was a recurring face on the podium this weekend.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Andrea White, right, and Lexi Donarski celebrate their 800-meter relay win at UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds girls team won the state title for the first time since 2012.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska Luther’s Cianna Hoppe finishes the final leg of the Division 3 3,200-meter relay Saturday. Luther took fifth.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Blair-Taylor’s Preston Guttenberg, from left, Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter, and Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi line up a at the starting line for the Division 31600 meter run Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
The Onalaska Division 1 3,200 meter relay team, including Aubrey Clements, Amalia Malecek, Kora Malecek, and Lydia Malecek, react to their second-place finish Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek hands off the baton to her sister Lydia Malecek during the Division 1 3,200 meter relay Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Onalaska took second in the relay, while Kora won the 3,200 later in the afternoon.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Logan’s Tyler Harris crosses the finish line in the Division 1 100 meter dash Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Harris took fifth in the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Tomah’s Sevanna Utesch competes in the 100-meter coed wheelchair race Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt competes in the Division 3 100-meter hurdles Saturday. Hyatt finished second, and medaled three times at the meet.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Lucas Beck, left, is cheered on by teammate Evan Weber as he crosses the finish line in the Division 3 100-meter dash Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Beck won the 100 and 200 to help Aquinas win the team title, its first since 2011.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel, right, celebrates her second-place finish in the Division 2 100 on Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Her time in the 100 (12.19) was a personal-best, and part of a three-medal weekend for Hebel.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Wenthe finished second in that race, and won the 300 hurdles.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek runs with the pack during the Division 1 800 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Amalia Malecek, second from left , runs in a pack during the Divison 1 1600 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Tarek Schraith hands the baton to Jamar Davis during the Division 1 400 relay preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Gabe Bryant starts the first leg of Division 1 800 relay preliminary race for the Red Raiders Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles prelim race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Logan’s Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 1 high jump Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Her seed time and performances leading up to the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet suggested that Onalaska High School sophomore Amalia Malecek was poised for a big day Friday at UW-La Crosse. She walked to the starting line of the 1,600 meters with the fourth-best qualifying time, but walked off the track a state champion. Her 4-minute, 55.77-second run saw her pass two competitors in the penultimate lap and run her fastest quarter-mile to end it. Malecek — whose sister Lydia took second in the 800 (2:13.43) — was one of many highlights at the first day of the annual state track meet, which is in its 30th year of being held at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Jamar Davis competes in the Division 1 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski competes in the Division 3 200 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Donarski qualified for the finals in the 100, 200, long jump, and 800 relay.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Melrose-Mindoro’s Emily Herzberg competes in the Division 3 triple jump Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. She took second.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Ethan Gregg competes in the Division 3 3200 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Gregg took second in the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Bryce Lee finished fourth in the Division 3 shot put Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. That netted five team points for the Blugolds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi congratulates Rusholt’s Adam Rzentkowski om his win after finishing the Division 3 3200 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Vannucchi took third.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Volunteer Brian Burns of La Crosse rolls hurdles off the track Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Burns is part of a small army of volunteers that help make the meet run smoothly.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 110-meter hurdles preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Cashton's Adelynn Hyatt competes in the Division 3 100 meter hurdles prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L. Hyatt is seeded first for Saturday's finals in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Viroqua’s Xana Leum competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen, center, trails Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz in the Division 2 1600 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Lukas Beck competes in the Division 3 100 prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Beck is the top seed in the 100 and 200 in Saturday's finals, and is part of Aquinas' top-seeded 800 relay team.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Evan Weber competes in the Division 3 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Weber will run in the finals of the 100 and two relays on Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel competes in the Division 2 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday: WIAA state track and field meet
Lane cones line the track Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in preparation for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday: WIAA state track and field meet
Sean Gavigan with Brookfield-based PrimeTime Timing sets up his equipment for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. The two-day meet begins Friday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at
todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX