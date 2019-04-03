Tribune assistant sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt and reporter Colten Bartholomew say goodbye to a colleague, and then hit some of the biggest topics in La Crosse area high school sports on this week's TribPreps podcast.
First, they talk about the four no-hitters thrown around the area on Tuesday, and why they seem to pop up every season. Then they discuss Tomah's Connor Prielipp and his decision to play this season.
They wrap up by talking about a hot start for the Central baseball team, and letting you know about the All-Tribune girls and boys basketball packages coming this weekend.