Tribune sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt and reporters Colten Bartholomew and Alex VandenHouten break down the key matchups for Week 1 of the high school football season.
The trio talk about Thursday’s appetizer games of Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor (:59) and Eau Claire North at Central (1:35) before diving into Friday’s slate (3:45).
Topics include the things to watch when Chippewa Falls visits Holmen (5:00), the old-school rivalry game of G-E-T at West Salem (9:30), and a playoff-caliber matchup between Hudson and Onalaska (12:40).