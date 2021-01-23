WATCH NOW: Commentary--Onalaska vs. Caledonia basketball game good for everyone

That’s what will likely be remembered as a source of success for both after Onalaska beat Caledonia 51-43.

The immediate thrill, of course, goes to the Hilltoppers (10-0), who scored the final 13 points and held a magnificent offense scoreless more than five minutes to close out the victory.

“That’s what this game came down to,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “They probably made five big plays when we had the ball in the last few minutes.

“Give them credit for how they defended and had active hands, but I think we got a little too stationary, too, and that cost us.”

A steal by Nick Odom, a steal by Sam Kick and a steal by Gavin McGrath down the stretch were three of those plays that took chances away from the Warriors.

King, whose team opened the season with a 96-52 win at Triton and followed it up with a 94-70 victory at Chatfield, had too many scoring droughts in a game that included far fewer possessions that it desired.

The Warriors (2-1) made 18 of 59 shots (30.5 percent) and also had a tough time scoring at the end of the first half. The Hilltoppers turned an 18-8 deficit into a 25-20 halftime lead with a 17-2 run over the final 7:43.