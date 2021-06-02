WATCH NOW: High school baseball--La Crosse Aquinas answers call in beating Central

The RiverHawks (8-7, 6-2) loaded the bases when the first three batters of the sixth inning walked, and Bagniefski made a pitching switch from reliever Kaylor Key to Lium. Mason Elston hit a drive to right field, where Kyle Keppel caught the ball and fired it toward home plate as runners tagged up.

The throw came up the first-base line, where Hargrove caught it and spied Adam Olson taking a wide turn around second base. Hargrove threw a strike to Peters at the bag for the tag, and it took some steam out of the Central rally.

"I just saw (Olson) out there in the middle, between second and third," Hargrove said of the play. "When I saw him start to go back to second, I made the throw, and we got him. Those were big outs for us."

Piersen Feehan was the Blugolds' starting pitcher, and he went five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. He wasn't overpowering but moved his pitches and varied their speeds enough to make it tough for the RiverHawks to get much going.

"Piersen throws kind of hard, but he doesn't blow it by guys like Lapic can," Bagniefski said. "Piersen knows his game. He tries to keep it low, and he gets hit when he leaves it up.

"He was really, really excited for this game, and you could tell. We were a little worried about him being calm to pitch, but I think he calmed down, was composed and threw strikes."

