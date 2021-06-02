WATCH NOW: High school baseball--La Crosse Aquinas answers call in beating Central

It was important for the Aquinas High School baseball team to score runs early on Tuesday because it was squaring off with Dylan Lapic, so it did.
It was important for the Blugolds to come up with a couple of big defensive plays as Central pieced together late situations that threatened the Aquinas lead, so they did.
It was important for Aquinas to take advantage of opportunities against a team that had just one MVC loss, so it did.
The Blugolds didn't walk off the field at Copeland Park on Tuesday evening believing that they played the perfect game, but they could confidently say they responded pretty well to anything presented to them in a 9-5 victory over the RiverHawks.
"We made some mistakes today," Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski said. "We had three errors, and we walked the bases loaded at a bad time, but these guys play hard, and they buy into us wanting to see them get better in every situation.
"This is a game we can celebrate, but we also have Onalaska coming to town (Wednesday), so we have to be ready for that."
Aquinas (20-1, 9-1), which is ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, crept closer to a possible MVC championship by winning their ninth game in a row. They found a way to score enough runs against Lapic before he was pulled for a reliever, finished two big double plays in the fifth and sixth innings and scored five runs in the top of the sixth after the RiverHawks had closed a four-run deficit to 4-3 by the end of the fourth.
The outcome leaves the Blugolds one win -- or one Central loss -- short of clinching a share of their first MVC championship since 2015.
Aquinas scored four runs against Lapic, who struck out nine and walked four, who was removed after striking out Chris Wilson with his 102nd pitch for the second out of the fifth inning.
Johnson stranded Calvin Hargrove on second base by getting a strikeout to end the fifth, but the Blugolds came out swinging in the sixth.
Jack Christenson drew a one-out walk, and Jared Everson followed with an infield single. Mikey Lium flew out, but freshman shortstop Eddie Peters followed by driving a double to right field and bringing Christenson and Everson around to score.
Hargrove then worked a count against Johnson full before driving the sixth pitch of the at-bat over the wall in left field for his first home run of the spring.
A Riley Klar single and Wilson double then produced the Blugolds' fifth run and gave them a 9-3 advantage.
The scoring surge was set up on a nice double play started by Kole Keppel to end the fifth and followed with one started by Kyle Keppel at a key point in the sixth.
The one in the fifth inning came off the bat of Lapic with Tyler Young on first base. Kole Keppel, playing second base, caught a line drive hit right at him and doubled Young off at first.
The RiverHawks (8-7, 6-2) loaded the bases when the first three batters of the sixth inning walked, and Bagniefski made a pitching switch from reliever Kaylor Key to Lium. Mason Elston hit a drive to right field, where Kyle Keppel caught the ball and fired it toward home plate as runners tagged up.
The throw came up the first-base line, where Hargrove caught it and spied Adam Olson taking a wide turn around second base. Hargrove threw a strike to Peters at the bag for the tag, and it took some steam out of the Central rally.
"I just saw (Olson) out there in the middle, between second and third," Hargrove said of the play. "When I saw him start to go back to second, I made the throw, and we got him. Those were big outs for us."
Piersen Feehan was the Blugolds' starting pitcher, and he went five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. He wasn't overpowering but moved his pitches and varied their speeds enough to make it tough for the RiverHawks to get much going.
"Piersen throws kind of hard, but he doesn't blow it by guys like Lapic can," Bagniefski said. "Piersen knows his game. He tries to keep it low, and he gets hit when he leaves it up.
"He was really, really excited for this game, and you could tell. We were a little worried about him being calm to pitch, but I think he calmed down, was composed and threw strikes."