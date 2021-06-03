WATCH NOW: High school baseball--West Salem wins share of Coulee Conference championship on walkoff

"I had to be smart after that. I had to let it go. I fouled one off and put the next one in play."

It finished a comeback from a 2-0 deficit that included one Arcadia run in the second inning and another in the third. Ryan Sokup was the first of four batters to walk in the second inning, and Olson switched from starting pitcher Sam Schmidt to Barney when Schmidt walked Carson Martin with the bases loaded and two outs in the second.

Barney pitched the rest of the game, allowing one earned run on five hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out six.

"I felt good, and I was excited to get in there," said Barney, who started at second base. "I pitched against these guys the first time, so I was ready for it. I just had to hit my spots, and I think I hit the corners really well."

He needed to because of Madden, who allowed two hits — one a bunt — and struck out four. He threw just 27 pitches in the first three innings and no more than five to one batter until Barney worked him for a six-pitch at-bat to lead off the fourth.

"He was just on," Olson said of Madden. "I was really impressed with the way he handled himself and what he did.