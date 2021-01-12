WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Fifth-ranked Onalaska boys cruise past Chippewa Falls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They're a really tough team to go against at all levels at every position," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said of Onalaska. "They have a 6-11 kid (McGrath) in the middle who's skilled, can put the ball in the bucket and can alter shots on the defensive end and you've got a nice 6-7 wing (Desmond) that can guard and get to the basket and then Sam Kick is one of the better players in the state, as well. He holds that whole team together with just everything he can do and put shooters around them and it makes them a tough team to guard and a tough team to go against."

The Hilltoppers led by as many as 25 in the second half and looked the part of a fifth-ranked team.

The 6-foot-11 McGrath and 6-foot-7 Desmond combined for 33 points and were too tough for the Cardinals to handle down low.

"They've come a long way from that standpoint and that's what makes them hard to guard," Kowal said of his team's play down low. "We also have some good perimeter shooting so it's hard to dig down and double down and that type of stuff. When you can be balanced like that and you have an off shooting night you can overcome it with the inside play."

Sam Kick scored 15 points and Desmond added 11 as Onalaska earned its second win of the season over a Big Rivers school after getting a 69-61 win at Eau Claire Memorial on Dec. 30.