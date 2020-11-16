WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Girls teams starting practice hard to find

Coach Ryan Svendsen said Monday brought mixed emotions as the hours counted down to the first Onalaska Luther practice.

Svendsen said he wouldn't have been surprised to find out Monday's practice was canceled. He also won't be surprised if the team is limited in the future. But the opportunity, he said, is appreciated.

"I give Luther a lot of credit for doing what it can to stay open as a school," said Svendsen, whose team was 15-9 overall and 6-6 in the Coulee Conference last season. "It's exciting to be (practicing) because any chance we get to get out there and build toward something, it feels normal, which is something that's hard to come by right now."

Svendsen said he set up a first practice that included smaller groups of players to limit contact tracing should someone contract COVID-19. Spacing within those groups — including time spent for water breaks — was also going to be a point of emphasis.

"There are a lot of things that we have to be aware of that we haven't had to be aware of before," said Svendsen, who anticipated having 30 players on Monday. "It starts with limits to people in the locker room and having coaches watch all of that. The important thing is making sure we keep track of which players are together throughout what we do."

