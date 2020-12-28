WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls come back, cruise past Lake Mills

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was on the ropes for the first time in ages at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Monday.
Lake Mills had everything going its way Ava Wollin banked in a 3-pointer to give the L-Cats an eight-point lead on the Blugolds with about 15 minutes left to play in their nonconference game.
But that's when Aquinas unleashed a very familiar performance — out of a fiery timeout — that swung the score 23 points the rest of the way and led to a 75-60 victory over a team that hit the Blugolds with everything it had.
Sophomore Macy Donarski scored 32 points and triggered a 30-4 run that took the steam out of the L-Cats (9-1), who qualified for the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals last season and played with virtually the same roster on Monday.
"It always happens on the defensive end," said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team (6-0) won its 81st straight game against a Wisconsin team and 47th straight at the RAC. "If we are going to be great as a team, it will come on the offensive side when we are great defensively.
"I thought we really did take a jump there."
The run wiped out 21 tough minutes for the Blugolds, who were absolutely pummeled on the boards in the first half and gave the L-Cats— a team that won its first nine games by an average of 26 points — the chance to build momentum at the beginning of the second.
Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero was a force offensively and defensively, but the pace set during the 28-4 run minimized her effectiveness. Guerrero scored a team-high 17 points and owned the paint in the first half.
She matched up with Jacy Weisbrod and executed successfully the L-Cats' plan to limit Weisbrod's catch-and-shoot opportunities. Once the Blugolds turned pressure into turnovers and transition baskets during that key stretch in the second half, however, the Lake Mills plan was nullified.
"We were taking care of the basketball, we were playing good defense, and we were executing the scouting report," Lake Mills coach Brandon Siska said. "Then they really started pressuring us, and it was a little frustrating that we just started winging the ball around. We turned it over and panicked a little bit.
"These kids have been in too many games — big games — to panic in a situation like that. We were playing a great opponent on the road, but we have to react better."
The L-Cats' defensive decision to blanket Weisbrod opened up the floor for the rest of the Blugolds. Macy Donarski, in particular, took advantage by getting to the rim at will.
She scored 16 points in each half and had 11 during the 30-4 run that turned a 43-35 deficit with 15 minutes left into a 65-47 lead with eight minutes to go.
"I think they did a good job in taking Jacy away, and that meant we had to do some different things on offense," said Macy Donarski, who averages 21.3 points per game and added seven assists and three steals against the L-Cats. "It was nice for us to see that we stepped up to the occasion."
While she highlighted the shift, others helped make it a long run instead of a short burst as ball movement improved, and players took advantage of the chances that arose.
Junior Alaina Bagniefski turned a steal into a layup and drilled a 3-pointer from the corner. Sophomore Shea Bahr hit a nice shot from the baseline, junior Bailey Theusch nailed a 3-pointer, and senior Bri Bahr finished the run with a drive through the lane.
Bagniefski scored 14 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Weisbrod also got into the act after being held to four points in the first half. She drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key after a loose ball wound up in her hands to get Aquinas within 43-42, and the shot seemed to fire up her teammates as Lake Mills quickly called for a timeout.
She ended up with 13 points during a game where shots were tough to find. Weisbrod, Bagniefski and Shea Bahr also keyed the Aquinas resurgence defensively in the lane.
Rebounds that weren't possessed in the first half were in the second. Interior passes that flawlessly found their destination in the first half were interrupted in the second.
"With this team, there is just a 'never say die' type of thing," Dave Donarski said. "If you noticed, they were on the floor a lot more in the second half and rebounded a lot better.
"We were atrocious with rebounding in the first half, and I'm happy with the way got after it (in the second)."
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX