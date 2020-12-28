WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls come back, cruise past Lake Mills

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was on the ropes for the first time in ages at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Monday.

Lake Mills had everything going its way Ava Wollin banked in a 3-pointer to give the L-Cats an eight-point lead on the Blugolds with about 15 minutes left to play in their nonconference game.

But that's when Aquinas unleashed a very familiar performance — out of a fiery timeout — that swung the score 23 points the rest of the way and led to a 75-60 victory over a team that hit the Blugolds with everything it had.

Sophomore Macy Donarski scored 32 points and triggered a 30-4 run that took the steam out of the L-Cats (9-1), who qualified for the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals last season and played with virtually the same roster on Monday.

"It always happens on the defensive end," said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose team (6-0) won its 81st straight game against a Wisconsin team and 47th straight at the RAC. "If we are going to be great as a team, it will come on the offensive side when we are great defensively.

"I thought we really did take a jump there."