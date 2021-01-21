Watch now: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls pull away from Holmen to stay undefeated

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team landed a flurry of punches that nearly knocked out Holmen during the first half of an MVC matchup on Thursday.
The Blugolds scored 16 straight points and made four 3-pointers along the way to quickly turn a one-point lead into a 17-point advantage.
But the Vikings withstood the punishment and came out swinging to cut that deficit to eight by halftime.
That's what made consecutive 3-pointers by Jacy Weisbrod and Macy Donarski to open the second half so big for top-ranked Aquinas, which dominated the second half on the way to a 71-42 win at the Reinhart Athletic Center.
"I think we got a little fatigued (at the end of the first half)," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "We shoot early in possessions and we missed some of those during that stretch.
"They were able to grind us down and score because we were playing so much defense.
"It was important for us to make some more of those quick shots, and we did when we came back out (for the second half)."
The Blugolds (16-0, 6-0) also pressured much better on the perimeter than they did during their first game against Holmen last week. While the Vikings (3-4, 1-4) made 13 3s against Aquinas in 73-60 loss on their home court, they made just three at the RAC.
"We used more man principles and switched it up with our 1-3-1 (zone)," Dave Donarski said. "Sometimes, those switches can change how a game is played, and I think it did in the second half.
"We played a lot more 1-3-1 than I expected to, but when they miss a couple shots, you might as well stay in it until they can score."
The Blugolds, ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press, scored 20 of the first 26 points in the second half to win their 65th straight conference game and 53rd in a row at home.
Macy Donarski scored 23 points to lead Aquinas, and Weisbrod added 18. Donarski, who had five assists and five steals, had 12 points in the first half. Weisbrod, who had a team-high six rebounds and made four of her team's 11 3s, scored 12 in the second half.
While the Blugolds gradually pulled away from the Vikings in the second half, they hit them with a big run for their first separation in the first.
Holmen led on three occasions early and were within 14-13 when junior Ellie Kline hit a runner from the lane with more than 11 minutes on the clock.
Bri Bahr started the 16-0 run with a 3-pointer. Macy Donarski, who assisted on that shot, then stripped the ball and went the other way for a layup.
Fiona O'Flaherty added a putback and 3-pointer, and Weisbrod nailed two 3s before Holmen stopped it on a Sydney Valiska baseline jumper cut the Aquinas lead to 30-15 with 5:27 left.
Holmen's run to close out the half was 12-3 and included two baskets by Valiska. Kelsie Reibel made the halftime score 33-25 with a three-point play.
Senior Sydney Jahr scored 10 points to lead the Vikings, who also received seven from Reibel as they lost their fourth straight game.
Junior Alaina Bagniefski added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting, and O'Flaherty scored 10 to give the Blugolds four double-figure scorers.
"I think we were a lot more ready for what to expect in this game," said Weisbrod, who has made 66 3-pointers and averages 18.5 points per game this season. "Haley (Valiska) was one of our focuses tonight because she had a great game against us last time, and we didn't give her as many open looks.
"We knew what we had to take away."