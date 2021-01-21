Watch now: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls pull away from Holmen to stay undefeated

"We used more man principles and switched it up with our 1-3-1 (zone)," Dave Donarski said. "Sometimes, those switches can change how a game is played, and I think it did in the second half.

"We played a lot more 1-3-1 than I expected to, but when they miss a couple shots, you might as well stay in it until they can score."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Blugolds, ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press, scored 20 of the first 26 points in the second half to win their 65th straight conference game and 53rd in a row at home.

Macy Donarski scored 23 points to lead Aquinas, and Weisbrod added 18. Donarski, who had five assists and five steals, had 12 points in the first half. Weisbrod, who had a team-high six rebounds and made four of her team's 11 3s, scored 12 in the second half.

While the Blugolds gradually pulled away from the Vikings in the second half, they hit them with a big run for their first separation in the first.

Holmen led on three occasions early and were within 14-13 when junior Ellie Kline hit a runner from the lane with more than 11 minutes on the clock.

Bri Bahr started the 16-0 run with a 3-pointer. Macy Donarski, who assisted on that shot, then stripped the ball and went the other way for a layup.