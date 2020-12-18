WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls run away from Arcadia

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was able to do anything it wanted at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.
The Blugolds dictated pace, moved the ball at will and defended like there was no tomorrow on the way to a 93-37 nonconference win over Arcadia, which was a WIAA Division 3 state qualifier last season.
Five players scored in double figures for Aquinas (3-0), which received at least three points from every player suited up and ended the suspense of two state teams competing against each other by halftime.
"The key to our success, over time, has been our balance," said Blugolds coach Dave Donarski, whose team is 110-3 over the past four-plus seasons. "When I look at what we did, we had 15 assists and made 10 3s tonight. There are opportunities for everybody here."
Sophomore Macy Donarski's 19 points led the way as Aquinas kept its foot on the gas from the opening possession to the last one. The Blugolds built a 20-point lead in the first half and extended it until a running clock was needed.
The Raiders (1-1) opened their season with a 59-39 win over Viroqua in its debut under new coach Lucas Passehl and survived a 13-point run by the Blugolds after Chloe Halverson scored the first basket.
Sophomore Autumn Passehl hit a 3-pointer to start a seven-point run that got Arcadia within 19-14 with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the half.
But Aquinas put together a second 13-point run that was keyed by senior Bri Bahr, who caught a bad inbounds pass and turned it into a layup before getting another steal and setting up Donarski for one of her own.
Bahr capped the run with a baseline drive for two of her 12 points and gave the Blugolds a 32-14 lead with 5:56 on the clock.
"Defense is where it all starts for us," said Bahr, who made two 3-poiters and had three of her team's 11 steals. "We work hard to keep the (opponents) in front of us, We really picked it up tonight."
Senior Jacy Weisbrod matched Bahr's 12 points and blocked five shots. Junior Gracie Cronk also had 12 points and added a game-high 10 rebounds. Junior Bailey Theusch hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.
The Blugolds put the game away with a 20-point run in the middle of the second half. Macy Donarski scored six of those points consecutively, and a hoop by Alaina Bagniefski gave Aquinas a 74-30 advantage.
Arcadia was led by sophomore Breah Golden's 10 points, while Halverson and Passehl added nine apiece.
The win was a source of pride for the Blugolds, who put together their most complete performance to get it.
"I think we've been working up to this all week," said Macy Donarski, whose team beat Altoona on Monday and Onalaska Luther on Tuesday, "It's very exciting to see it all come together on the court.
"They have some great offensive players, and we mostly talked about getting defensive stops, and we had some kids really step up, like Bri Bahr, to do that."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
