WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls show shooting ability in scrimmage

Donarski wanted to see his team shoot well because he knows that's essential to its success, but consistent maximum effort was the bigger goal.

"We talked about what we have tried to build over the course of time here and living up to that," Donarski said. "The effort level that we saw was right where we wanted it."

The aggressive nature of sophomore Macy Donarski was on full display. The team's new point guard didn't need much space at all to get into the lane, and her ability to get the ball back out to the perimeter for open shots was impressive.

She was also the driving force behind some impressive ball movement that produced dominant first and third quarters for the team.

Weisbrod was just left open too many times, but she hits the shots when they were presented. So did Bahr, who made hers in a third-quarter flurry.

And while this was a glorified pickup game more than anything, shooting is shooting. The Blugolds showed that they will again be effective on the perimeter.

The team also walked away with some hope that they can be productive in the lane again. Junior Gracie Cronk and sophomore Shea Bahr positioned themselves well to rebound and did a good job of keep the pace moving by getting the ball out quickly.