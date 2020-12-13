WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls show shooting ability in scrimmage

The ball popped out of the lane and into the hands of Bri Bahr, who made an awkward pass to Fiona O'Flaherty as she stood a couple of feet away in the right corner.
"Woah!" Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski yelled through a mask in a very empty gym Friday night. "Know what you're gonna do with it!"
Bahr took a couple of steps back, caught the return pass cleanly and drilled a 3-pointer.
"That's right! That's what we do!" Donarski confirmed as Bahr headed toward the other end of the Reinhart Athletic Complex floor. "We hit 3s!"
Many factors went into the Blugolds winning 107 games over the past four seasons, and 3-point shooting was definitely one of them. Aquinas made 289 in 26 games last season and 248 in 28 games the year before.
The Blugolds won't play their first game of this season until Altoona comes to town on Monday, but they gave a glimpse of what they'll be able to do by scrimmaging Westby — a team they will play in one week — on Friday.
And after losing two Division I players, one Division II player and more from a 27-1 team, Aquinas showed it can still shoot the ball and play defense.
The Blugolds made 16 3-pointers — junior Jacy Weisbrod made six and Bahr four — against the Norsemen during a game that wiped the score clean after each quarter.
Donarski wanted to see his team shoot well because he knows that's essential to its success, but consistent maximum effort was the bigger goal.
"We talked about what we have tried to build over the course of time here and living up to that," Donarski said. "The effort level that we saw was right where we wanted it."
The aggressive nature of sophomore Macy Donarski was on full display. The team's new point guard didn't need much space at all to get into the lane, and her ability to get the ball back out to the perimeter for open shots was impressive.
She was also the driving force behind some impressive ball movement that produced dominant first and third quarters for the team.
Weisbrod was just left open too many times, but she hits the shots when they were presented. So did Bahr, who made hers in a third-quarter flurry.
And while this was a glorified pickup game more than anything, shooting is shooting. The Blugolds showed that they will again be effective on the perimeter.
The team also walked away with some hope that they can be productive in the lane again. Junior Gracie Cronk and sophomore Shea Bahr positioned themselves well to rebound and did a good job of keep the pace moving by getting the ball out quickly.
Every player on this team has a new role this season, and their willingness to adapt to them will determine success. The benefit for just about everyone is the the role they are asked to play this year is bigger than what they've played before.
The Aquinas defense allowed Westby to get comfortable more than its coach desired, but the Norsemen had something to do with that, too. The Blugolds ran them out of the gym in the first quarter, but Westby recovered when the second quarter began and played better basketball.
The Blugolds have become accustomed to easy points after quick forced turnovers, and that wasn't the case on Friday. The pressure was there, and some of the turnovers were, too. But none of them led to quick baskets at the other end. Donarski almost had one, but the layup didn't fall, and it cost her some pushups as she left the floor.
There is no way that this team can be expected to be what previous ones have been. But there is no reason to think it can't be very good, and the way players appear to be embracing new roles, it looks like it will.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
