WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Aquinas girls win long-distance shootout against Holmen

HOLMEN — They shot from the corners, the top of the key and just about every angle in between as long as it was behind the 3-point line.

Ball movement set up some of the shots, defenders slow to their spots set up others.

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team made 14 3-pointers Tuesday night, but Holmen didn't let that produce another one-sided victory for the Blugolds.

The Vikings answered with 13 3s and never allowed Aquinas the huge run it generally puts together to take an opponent out at the knees.

But the performance still wasn't enough to stop the Blugolds from winning their 62nd straight MVC game, this one by a 73-60 score at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House..

"I bet it was a fun game to sit and watch," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said after the victory. "Not as much fun to coach because (the Vikings) shot (the ball) as well as they can shoot it."

Aquinas junior Jacy Weisbrod and Holmen senior Haley Valiska each hit five 3-pointers as the Blugolds (12-0, 3-0), ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, became the first team this season to beat the Vikings (3-1, 1-1).