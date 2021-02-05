WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Central dominates in win over Logan

The Central High School boys basketball team had a number of advantages as it lined up to host Logan in an MVC game on Friday.
One was size, and Central aimed to make that a factor in the end result of its second game against the Rangers this season.
It wasted no time in establishing ownership of the paint, any ball that bounced off the rim and any loose ball that hit the floor in a 73-26 victory at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
Central (6-1, 4-0) won its fourth straight game and completed a season sweep of Logan (1-7, 0-6) by holding it to eight field goals and making the most of 27 — yes, 27 — offensive rebounds.
"Our size helped us for sure," Central coach Todd Fergot said. "Some of those (offensive rebounds) came after we missed some easy looks, but we got them, which is what we needed to do.
"I thought us being aggressive on the boards was very important, and that's something we emphasized to the guys."
Juniors Colin Adams, Devon Fielding and Noah Compan each scored 12 points and combined for 23 rebounds with Fielding's nine leading the group. Junior Porter Pretasky added 11 points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds as Central won the rebounding battle 61-25.
Sophomore Bennett Fried also scored 11 points for Central, which led 40-15 at halftime and didn't allow Logan a field goal until 10 minutes, 10 seconds remained in the first half.
The Rangers, who were led by Eli Stovall's six points, also had trouble getting going in the second half.
Central extended its halftime lead from 25 points to 69-18 by scoring 29 of the first 32 points. Logan used a Stovall 3-pointer with 14:29 left to get within 50-18 but didn't score again until Nicky Gavrilos hit a jump shot with 6:30 to go.
The shot by Gavrilos answered four straight points — and 19 consecutive by Central — from senior Deston Woolley that gave Central its biggest lead at 69-18.
"City games are always important, so we really wanted to win this one," Pretasky said. "We also have a big game coming up (at Tomah on Saturday), and we wanted to play well to be ready for that game, too."
Central beat the Timberwolves (13-8, 4-4) 59-44 on Jan. 15 behind Fielding's 19 points and Compan's 14.
Fergot said his team will have to rebound even better against Tomah, which lost a 63-62 game to Holmen on Friday, to keep an unbeaten conference season alive.
"We'll have to be significantly better overall for that game, especially with it being at their place," he said. "There are a lot of important things defensively that we will have to do.
"We have to cover their shooters, box out and really focus on our principles of defense. We have to be better with ball pressure, better with help and get better on the boards."
Tomah was led by senior Carson Lindauer's 17 points in the first meeting, and he averages 13.8 points per game. Junior Dusty Derousseau leads the Timberwolves with his 14.0 average. The two have combined to make 72 3-pointers.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX