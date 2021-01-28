WATCH NOW: High school basketball--La Crosse Central uses second-half run to beat Aquinas

Fried didn't let Aquinas get comfortable, though, and calmly nailed a 3-pointer 25 seconds later. Compan finished a break started by Fielding and scored in the lane on the next possession to get Central rolling again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fried, s sophomore who had eight points, then took advantage of another fast break and slammed the ball down while being fouled. His free throw made it 54-36 just about three minutes after Miskowski's hoop.

"Central did a great job defensively, especially in the second half," Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. "Our kids fought hard to get where they were, and I think this may have been our most complete game of the season as far as effort, but we had some trouble handling pressure in the second half."

The Blugolds also had two long stretches of failing to hit a shot that hurt them.

Miskowski's drive to end the 7-0 run was Aquinas' final field goal until Paulie Reuteman made a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left.

The Blugolds also struggled in the first half. Jackson Flottmeyer scored to get them within 11-10 with 9:58 on the clock, and that was their last field goal of the first half.