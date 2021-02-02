WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Noah Compan's last-minute shot lifts La Crosse Central boys over Sun Prairie

When Noah Compan caught the ball on the right wing, the only thing on the Central High School boys basketball junior forward’s mind was to score.

Central was trailing Sun Prairie by one point with 25 seconds left on the clock as Compan sized up his defender. He jabbed to his right, took two dribbles with his left hand into the paint and used his right to send the ball softly toward the hoop.

Compan’s shot hung on the rim for a split second before falling through the net to put his team in front with 22 seconds to play.

Those two points proved to be the difference as Central battled back from a 12-point deficit early in the second half for a 53-52 nonconference win on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals had an opportunity to retake the lead, but Central (5-1) utilized the fouls it had to give to break up Sun Prairie’s offensive flow. In the end, the Cardinals (1-3) didn’t get a final shot off.

Compan, who finished with 13 points and was 5-of-5 from the floor, said the ball simply found him within the offense before he exploited his one-on-one matchup.