WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Onalaska girls pull away to beat Eau Claire North in opener

ONALASKA — As the missed shot came off the rim, Olivia Gamoke — all 5-foot-5 of her — leaped through the air toward the basketball.
The Onalaska High School senior guard may have been the smallest player on the court at that moment, but nothing was going to stop her from grabbing the basketball.
Gamoke squeezed between two other players, grabbed the ball and put it up for a basket as she was fouled by an Eau Claire North defender.
And with 12 minutes, 26 seconds remaining on the clock, the Hilltoppers appeared to deliver the knockout blow in what became a 72-51 nonconference victory at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
While the Huskies (3-2) were able to keep the Hilltoppers within striking distance with key baskets throughout the first half and early in the second, a scoring burst by Gamoke quickly ended that pattern.
"Liv's been here a long time, and the kid doesn't know any way to play but full bore," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. "As little as she may be, she's probably our best rebounder, honestly, at this point.
"She has a nose for the ball, isn't afraid of contact and went and got that one."
Gamoke, a University of Sioux Falls commit, scored 14 of her team-high 22 points in the second half and did major damage after North got within 44-38 on a basket by Reanna Hutchinson.
She had already knocked down a pair of second-half 3-pointers before the Huskies closed to within six, and she answered that basket with a jumper shot.
Gamoke, who did miss a stretch of the first half after getting in some foul trouble, followed it up with the putback and soon found junior Ava Smith open for a 3-pointer. Smith's basket put the finishing touch on an 11-1 run and gave Onalaska 55-39 lead.
The advantage remained in double figures the rest of the game.
Gamoke also had six rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Hilltoppers, who substituted liberally to keep the pace quick. With Gamoke and junior Devyn Schmeling pushing the ball up the floor, Onalaska scored most of its points in the paint.
Schmeling helped give the Hilltoppers a perimeter threat by making two 3-pointers and scoring 12 points to go with her six assists. Senior Molly Garrity had 14 points and nine rebounds and Smith nine points.
The Huskies were led by Hutchinson's 13.
Onalaska built a six-point lead early, but North responded with a couple of baskets to cut that deficit to 12-10.
The Hilltoppers pushed their advantage to 11 points later in the first half before a Hutchinson 3-pointer and consecutive baskets by Morgan Gilbert and Tayah Christopher trimmed it to 29-25.
The Huskies also scored the last five points — the last two on a Nadia Horn basket that beat the buzzer — of the first half to get within 36-30.
They were within three points when Smith and Gamoke scored to give the Hilltoppers a little more breathing room, and Gamoke took it from there.
"I thought we made progress in the second half from the first," Schmeling said. "We have three freshmen in the rotation, and they got their feet wet today.
"We had a little lull when Liv got into foul trouble in the first half, but we got through that. We gave up too many easy buckets, but for a first game, I'm happy."
