WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Onalaska girls pull away to beat Eau Claire North in opener

ONALASKA — As the missed shot came off the rim, Olivia Gamoke — all 5-foot-5 of her — leaped through the air toward the basketball.

The Onalaska High School senior guard may have been the smallest player on the court at that moment, but nothing was going to stop her from grabbing the basketball.

Gamoke squeezed between two other players, grabbed the ball and put it up for a basket as she was fouled by an Eau Claire North defender.

And with 12 minutes, 26 seconds remaining on the clock, the Hilltoppers appeared to deliver the knockout blow in what became a 72-51 nonconference victory at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

While the Huskies (3-2) were able to keep the Hilltoppers within striking distance with key baskets throughout the first half and early in the second, a scoring burst by Gamoke quickly ended that pattern.

"Liv's been here a long time, and the kid doesn't know any way to play but full bore," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. "As little as she may be, she's probably our best rebounder, honestly, at this point.

"She has a nose for the ball, isn't afraid of contact and went and got that one."