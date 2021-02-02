WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Onalaska girls upend third-ranked Prairie du Chien

ONALASKA —It wasn't long ago that Onalaska High School girls basketball coach Shane Schmeling was questioning the defensive scheme his team was using.

The coach felt in his heart that the Hilltoppers were suited better than they've been in recent years to control games with a man-to-man defense. The personnel fit the goal, he thought.

While that hasn't been the case during every game, it certainly was against a state-ranked opponent on Tuesday.

Onalaska (12-3) buckled down in its defense of choice against Prairie du Chien and beat the state's third-ranked Division 3 team 50-39 in a final tuneup before the WIAA tournament series begins next week.

"I'm so proud of the defense," Schmeling said after his team won its fourth straight game. "We talked as a coaching staff halfway through the season about whether we'd be able to stay with man-to-man or if we'd have to switch.

"I lost faith for a while that we could stick with it, but the girls committed to it, and this is probably the best defense they've probably played since I've been (coaching)."