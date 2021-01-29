WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Onalaska Luther boys turn tables on West Salem

"They bumped us deep in our offense, and when they bumped us deep into our offense, we didn't get good looks anymore. Credit the way they played defensively for that."

A 16-4 run that included one 3-pointer each from Brett McConkey and Zack Niemeier and three-point plays by Kodi Miller and Peter Lattos made up the bulk of it.

Niemeier's 3, which was set up by a pass from Miller, had West Salem within 48-41 just four minutes later.

Biedenbender answered with his two final baskets. His 3-pointer off a tip that went right to him in the left corner gave the Knights a 53-41 lead, and his basket in the lane made it 57-46.

"He's been so consistent this year for us," Schaper said of Biedenbender, who made 8 of 12 shots and was 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. "He's a great leader, and I'm not surprised by what he did tonight or by what he's done for us this season."

West Salem junior CJ McConkey, who missed about seven minutes of the first half after picking up his second foul less than eight minutes in, then scored six of his team-high 16 in a span of two minutes. He converted a pass from Lattos to get the Panthers within 60-55 with 35.6 seconds on the clock.