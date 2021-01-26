WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Short-handed Holmen girls fend off La Crosse Central in OT

Sydney Jahr's first shot in overtime didn't fall through the hoop, but it paved the way for a bigger outcome.
The Holmen High School senior was able to rebound her missed shot, score and draw a fifth foul on Central guard Ava Parcher, and that meant more to the Vikings that a simple basket.
Jahr didn't hit the ensuing free throw, but the basket helped the Vikings get over the hump for a 44-40 victory over Central at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Holmen (4-5, 2-4) was able to end a five-game losing streak and hold on against a team that forced overtime on its final possession after trailing most of the second half.
"That is the happiest locker room I have been a part of for a long time," Holmen coach Nate Johnson said. "We had six kids out for various reasons and probably weren't expected to win or be in this game."
Neither team was ever out of the game.
Central's biggest lead was five points in the first half, and Holmen's was seven in the second half. Central responded to that 32-25 deficit by scoring 13 of the next 19 points and forcing overtime.
Parcher made three second-half 3-pointers, and the last of those — set up a pass from Lily Wehrs — cut Holmen's lead to 38-35 with 38 seconds left. Wehrs then stole the ball, but it led to an empty possession.
Holmen's Emily Porath missed a bonus free throw with 24.4 seconds left before Parcher found teammate Brittney Mislivecek open for the tying 3 with 11 seconds to go.
"It was definitely nerve-racking because we had that lead," Jahr said of the feeling before overtime began. "But I was still really excited, and I think everyone else was, too."
Jahr scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half and four in overtime to lead a team that played without starting guard Ellie Kline and others.
Her two free throws with 2:11 left in overtime gave the Vikings a 42-40 lead, and her assist to a wide open Kelsie Reibel under the basket with 24 seconds left provided the winning margin.
Central (3-2, 2-2) held the ball for long periods twice after Jahr's free throws, and Mislivecek missed a 3-pointer that was rebounded by Maria Jacobson before Reibel's basket. Faced with the two-point deficit, Central called timeout after working the ball around the floor without a shot for 57 seconds, then took another timeout with 49.5 seconds to go after not getting a shot it liked out of the first.
"They were very deliberate with the ball tonight," said Johnson, whose team was comprised of seven varsity players and three additions from the varsity reserve. "I think that actually helped us."
Parcher had 15 points to lead Central, and she scored 13 of them in the second half. Her first 3 came after Holmen took a 15-14 lead early in the half, and she followed that up by converting a pass from Cora Hanson for a 19-15 lead.
Parcher also had a steal and layup to get Central, which led 12-10 at halftime, within 34-30 with 2:06 left in the second half.
"Fortunately for us, she fouled out in overtime," Johnson said. "We were very aware of shooters from our zone tonight, and I thought we did a pretty good job.
"She hit a few on us on the second half, but I was happy with the way we played defensively."
