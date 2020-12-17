WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Sparta girls knock off unbeaten Cashton for first win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Laufenberg scored 14 points in the first half and started her game by scoring on the first two possessions. She later made two 3-pointers, the second of which gave the Spartans a 22-12 lead.

The Eagles did well to cut their deficit to 30-25 by halftime after Braylee Hyatt closed it out with a three-point play, then followed it up with a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Henderson also made two first-half 3-pointers and did a good job of keeping the Spartans playing at the preferred pace of Lindley-Schendel. The junior had opportunities to push the ball more than she did, but keeping her team moving consistently was a great benefit.

"She is such a good go-to for us because she handles the ball so well," Lindley-Schendel said of Henderson. "She's poised, she's calm, and she not afraid to by physical and go through traffic.

"To be able to have a player like her with that kind of court vision and awareness and be able to pull her out of the one spot, put here at a three and let her work one-on-one is a real benefit."

Ziebell, a Bradley University recruit, was a consistent force on the boards and in the post on both ends of the court. She altered several Cashton shots in the lane, cleared the ball well and moved the ball quickly after catching entry passes.