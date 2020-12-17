WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Sparta girls knock off unbeaten Cashton for first win

SPARTA — It started with Nadia Laufenberg and continued with Callie Ziebell and Taneea Henderson.
The Sparta High School girls basketball team needed each of those players at different times on Thursday if it wanted to become the first team to beat Cashton.
And while the Eagles were able to throw a couple of second-half runs at the Spartans, they weren't able to keep their unbeaten season going.
Laufenberg, Henderson and Ziebell combined to score 45 points as Sparta knocked off Cashton 63-52. Laufenberg's 18 points led the way, while Henderson added 15 and Ziebell 12.
"This is a big one; it's huge," Sparta coach Tracy Lindley-Schendel said. "This is only our second game, and to (beat) an undefeated team like Cashton, which has a few more games under its belt and is a special team, is great for us."
The Spartans controlled most of the game, but the Eagles (5-1) pushed back hard several times behind sophomore Braylee Hyatt and senior Adelynn Hyatt.
Braylee Hyatt scored a game-high 29 points, and Adelynn Hyatt added 11.
Sparta's plan to slow down Braylee Hyatt — she scored 35 points in a win at La Farge on Saturday and 24 as Cashton beat New Lisbon on Monday — wasn't successfully executed, but Laufenberg's hot hand early helped it build confidence.
Laufenberg scored 14 points in the first half and started her game by scoring on the first two possessions. She later made two 3-pointers, the second of which gave the Spartans a 22-12 lead.
The Eagles did well to cut their deficit to 30-25 by halftime after Braylee Hyatt closed it out with a three-point play, then followed it up with a 3-pointer from the right corner.
Henderson also made two first-half 3-pointers and did a good job of keeping the Spartans playing at the preferred pace of Lindley-Schendel. The junior had opportunities to push the ball more than she did, but keeping her team moving consistently was a great benefit.
"She is such a good go-to for us because she handles the ball so well," Lindley-Schendel said of Henderson. "She's poised, she's calm, and she not afraid to by physical and go through traffic.
"To be able to have a player like her with that kind of court vision and awareness and be able to pull her out of the one spot, put here at a three and let her work one-on-one is a real benefit."
Ziebell, a Bradley University recruit, was a consistent force on the boards and in the post on both ends of the court. She altered several Cashton shots in the lane, cleared the ball well and moved the ball quickly after catching entry passes.
Those decisions resulted in open perimeter shots for teammates or put her in better position to score after a second entry pass.
"Callie is a very unselfish player," Lindley-Schendel said. "We've been working on that (passing) very hard lately. Of course, we want to take advantage of that mismatch she gives us in there, but we have a good shooting team from the perimeter, so it was good to see her make some of those passes."
It didn't take long for the Spartans to push their lead to nine early in the second half, but a Cashton burst — capped by baskets from Annie Schreier and Ella Brueggen — got it within 43-41 with 11:16 left.
The Spartans responded by scoring 15 of the next 20 points and held on from there.
