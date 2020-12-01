WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Tomah girls slip past Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA — It was a big possession, and the Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team had to find a way to convert.

The Knights once held a big lead over Tomah, but the Timberwolves had clawed their way back into a game they had trailed by 14 points in the second half.

It was now the Knights who had to make a play, and they trailed by three with less than 20 seconds on the clock.

Onalaska Luther moved the ball up the floor quickly and dumped a pass into the near corner. The next pass was sent toward the lane, but Tomah's Ella Plueger intercepted it.

She was fouled and made a free throw with 10.5 seconds left gave the Timberwolves the last push they needed for a 36-34 nonconference victory.

The turnover was one of 27 for the Knights (0-1), who buckled under Tomah's defensive pressure and couldn't overcome a scoreless drought that lasted more than 10 minutes after a Cassie Warren 3-pointer gave them a 27-13 lead with 13 minutes, 25 seconds left to play.

"We're playing with the same team we had last year," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said. "I think last year, that's a game we lose by 20. The experience we have this year makes a big difference.