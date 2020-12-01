WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Tomah girls slip past Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA — It was a big possession, and the Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team had to find a way to convert.
The Knights once held a big lead over Tomah, but the Timberwolves had clawed their way back into a game they had trailed by 14 points in the second half.
It was now the Knights who had to make a play, and they trailed by three with less than 20 seconds on the clock.
Onalaska Luther moved the ball up the floor quickly and dumped a pass into the near corner. The next pass was sent toward the lane, but Tomah's Ella Plueger intercepted it.
She was fouled and made a free throw with 10.5 seconds left gave the Timberwolves the last push they needed for a 36-34 nonconference victory.
The turnover was one of 27 for the Knights (0-1), who buckled under Tomah's defensive pressure and couldn't overcome a scoreless drought that lasted more than 10 minutes after a Cassie Warren 3-pointer gave them a 27-13 lead with 13 minutes, 25 seconds left to play.
"We're playing with the same team we had last year," Tomah coach Mark Von Haden said. "I think last year, that's a game we lose by 20. The experience we have this year makes a big difference.
"Things may not be going great, but if you can get a couple of shots to fall, it can change. Tonight, we had some attacks and made the couple shots we needed to get going again."
Warren scored a game-high 18 points, and teammate Rachel Koenig added 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots, but neither could provide the knockout punch the Knights needed.
"They switched to a zone right before the end of the (first) half, and we figured they would come out with it again because we were a little shaky against it," Onalaska Luther coach Ryan Svendsen said of the Timberwolves (2-0). "They bounced between some 2-3 and 1-3-1, and we just aren't good enough to handle that right now.
"They hit a couple shots to get some momentum going in the second half, and we couldn't hold on."
Tomah didn't get its first lead of the second half until Plueger drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 5:13 remaining. That was the second-to-last shot in a 19-0 run that included points from five players and put Tomah in front 32-27 with 3:32 to go.
Brianna Zenke's steal and layup with 3 minutes left finally got Onalaska Luther its first points since Warren's 3 with 13:25 on the clock.
Koenig later added a 3, and Lexi Spiers hit a free throw to give Tomah a 34-32 lead with 51.6 seconds left. Onalaska Luther followed up a timeout with an empty possession, and Alyssa Whaley hit a bonus free throw to give the Timberwolves a 35-32 advantage.
That's when Plueger, who scored a team-high 10 points, made the biggest of defensive plays for Tomah, which was 3-20 last season and began this season with a win over Nekoosa.
"I think we did a good job of not turning the ball over, and we did a good job of forcing turnovers," Von Haden said. "One of our goals is to have more shots than the other team, and that's a way to do that."
Lauren Noth added seven points and five rebounds and Whaley six points and five boards for the Timberwolves.
