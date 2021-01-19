WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Top-ranked Onalaska boys down La Crosse Aquinas

The looks on the faces of his players told Craig Kowal everything he needed to know.

The Onalaska High School boys basketball coach wasn't pleased with the way his team played in the first half of its MVC game against Aquinas on Tuesday,and he was about to let the the Hilltoppers know all about it.

"I got in there, and I could see that they knew," Kowal said. "They weren't happy about the way they'd played, either."

So the tone wasn't quite what it was going to be, and Onalaska simply focused on getting a victory on what was becoming a tough night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

And after the Blugolds charged back into what was a one-sided game with a run at the end of the half, the Hilltoppers quickly reclaimed control and finished off a 54-33 victory.

Onalaska (9-0, 4-0), which leads the MVC and moved into a tie for the No. 1 spot in Division 2 state rankings released by The Associated Press Tuesday afternoon, scored 14 of the first 18 points in the second half and extended its lead over the Blugolds (7-4, 2-2) to 40-23 with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.

"We didn't play like we can," said Onalaska senior Gavin McGrath, who scored 10 points. "I think our confidence was too high coming off the game on Saturday."