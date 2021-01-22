WATCH NOW: High school basketball--Top-ranked Onalaska boys turn back third-ranked Caledonia

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Odom, a sophomore, forced three turnovers in the final nine minutes, and Kick and McGrath each had one in the final minute to help their team hold in in a game the Warriors led 40-36 after Schultz scored with 8:29 left and 43-38 after his 3-pointer.

The performance allowed Onalaska to claim another quality victory in a game where it dictated the pace and made the bigger plays.

The Warriors made their final run at the Hilltoppers by scoring nine straight points and turning a 36-31 deficit into the 40-36 lead. Austin Klug scored five of those points, and the Schultz basket that capped the run followed a steal under the basket after Onalaska rebounded his missed shot.

McGrath, who scored all eight of his points in the second half, was fouled and made two free throws after corralling an offensive rebound. He then scored with an assist from Kick, and Victtor Desmond tied the game at 43 on a three-point play with 4:11 to go.

Odom found Gamoke open the for the go-ahead 3 on a pass from the right side of the 3-point arc to the left. Gamoke shot without hesitation and snapped the tie.

"That was the biggest shot of the game," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said. "We made some (shots) earlier, but I think he'd missed his previous two.