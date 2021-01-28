WATCH NOW: High school basketball--West Salem girls catch fire from 3-point range in win over Westby

While Jordan did most of West Salem’s scoring in the teams’ first meeting of the season, the Panthers were more balanced this time around.

Jordan led the way with 18 points, while Gerke had 17 and Maddie Quick 13. Each made four 3-pointers and helped West Salem take control of the game.

Westby sophomore Jayda Berg responded to the Panthers’ early flurry from deep with a 3 of her own, but Gerke and Quick hit back-to-back triples to put West Salem up 18-6 with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half.

The Norsemen again cut into the lead thanks to a 3 from senior Macy Stellner and an offensive rebound and putback from Berg, but Jordan and Quick connected from beyond the arc for the Panthers’ seventh and eighth 3-pointer of the game just midway through the half.

“It’s kind of like getting sucker-punched, I guess. You’re not ready for it,” Westby coach Brian Huebner said of West Salem’s 3-point barrage. “We were kind of making adjustments on the fly.”

After Quick’s 3, Gerke put back an offensive rebound — the Panthers’ first two-point field goal of the game — to push West Salem’s lead to 26-11 with 7:26 left in the half.