WATCH NOW: High school basketball: After a slow start, top-ranked Onalaska boys grind out win over Stoughton

ONALASKA — Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal called his second timeout in a matter of just 74 seconds and walked onto the court to address his team while Stoughton senior Cael McGee pumped his fist after connecting on his second 3-pointer from the right wing.
It certainly wasn’t the way Kowal hoped Saturday’s nonconference contest would start.
The Vikings were hot out of the gates and scored the game’s first 14 points — 12 of which came from beyond the arc — while the crispness the Hilltoppers showed offensively Friday night against Logan had vanished.
“We let them settle in on offense, so we wanted to get out and kind of contest more passes and just pressure them and get some flow that way,” Kowal said was the message in those early timeouts. “We needed a bucket or two to just get our feet under us a little bit.”
After the second timeout, Onalaska got exactly what it needed.
The Hilltoppers responded with 24 of the next 26 points, and once out of its funk, top-ranked Onalaska maintained control of a tight game before grinding out a 62-52 win to stay undefeated.
“You tip your cap. They came out and made some shots,” said Kowal, whose team improved to 13-0. “... They got us on our heels a little bit. We’ve got to understand when you’re in this position we are (as a top-ranked team), we’re going to get everybody’s best effort every night out.
“I loved how we answered the bell after the second timeout.”
Sophomore Nick Odom helped jumpstart the Hilltoppers with a 3 from the right wing, and senior Gavin McGrath threw down a one-handed dunk after a steal. Senior Sam Kick followed with a jumper, and Odom buried another triple — this one from the left corner — to cut Onalaska’s deficit to 14-10 with 13:27 left in the first half.
McGee knocked down a jumper to end a Stoughton drought that lasted three minutes, but the Hilltoppers had found a rhythm.
Odom hit his third 3, junior Michael Skemp finished in transition and McGrath scored six straight points — including a pair of buckets in the paint off assists from Kick. Freshman Isaac Skemp then made a 3 from the top of the key to cap a 14-0 run that put Onalaska up 24-16 with 7:30 left in the first half.
“Odom’s a great spark off the bench, and Michael Skemp was huge for us to turn the tide of the game,” Kowal said.
Odom finished with 11 points, nine of which came in the first half on those three 3s. Kick scored a team-high 18 points, McGrath had 16, and Isaac Skemp added nine.
The Hilltoppers led for the rest of the game after their 14-0 run, but McGee worked to keep things close. He finished with a game-high 29 points and made four 3-pointers after making just one across the Vikings’ first three games.
Onalaska led 31-28 at the half and used a 7-0 spurt to push its lead to 43-32 with 12:21 to play, but Stoughton (1-3) wouldn’t go away.
A 3 from McGee trimmed the Hilltoppers’ lead to six points with 6:55 to play, and another one trimmed it to four with 3:48 left. But Odom found Kick on a backdoor cut in response, and Kick and McGrath made free throws down the stretch to seal the game.
Kick was 8-of-9 from the charity stripe, and McGrath was 6-of-9.
Games like these, Kowal said, should benefit Onalaska in the postseason.
“It’s good to get exposed a little bit,” he said. “You know what you’ve got to work on, force you to make some pressure free throws, that type of stuff. That’s really important, obviously, once you get in the tournament.”