WATCH NOW: High school basketball: After a slow start, top-ranked Onalaska boys grind out win over Stoughton

ONALASKA — Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal called his second timeout in a matter of just 74 seconds and walked onto the court to address his team while Stoughton senior Cael McGee pumped his fist after connecting on his second 3-pointer from the right wing.

It certainly wasn’t the way Kowal hoped Saturday’s nonconference contest would start.

The Vikings were hot out of the gates and scored the game’s first 14 points — 12 of which came from beyond the arc — while the crispness the Hilltoppers showed offensively Friday night against Logan had vanished.

“We let them settle in on offense, so we wanted to get out and kind of contest more passes and just pressure them and get some flow that way,” Kowal said was the message in those early timeouts. “We needed a bucket or two to just get our feet under us a little bit.”

After the second timeout, Onalaska got exactly what it needed.

The Hilltoppers responded with 24 of the next 26 points, and once out of its funk, top-ranked Onalaska maintained control of a tight game before grinding out a 62-52 win to stay undefeated.