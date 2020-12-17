WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Bangor boys pull away from Hillsboro to earn 59th consecutive Scenic Bluffs victory

BANGOR — The energy that the Bangor High School boys basketball team lacked in the first half of Thursday night’s home opener was there to start the second half.
Will Reader finished a strong take to the basket, Hank Reader scored in transition and Mathieu Oesterle knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing as the Cardinals’ 10-point halftime lead over Hillsboro ballooned to 16.
And once in a rhythm like that, Bangor is hard to slow down.
The Cardinals scored 16 of the game’s next 20 points as they ran away from the Tigers for a 66-45 victory, which extended their Scenic Bluffs Conference winning streak to 59 games.
Hank Reader, a senior, finished with a game-high 18 points, and classmate Zane Langrehr added 17 points.
“We locked down on D, got a few stops right away, got out and ran,” Reader said. “This year, that’s going to be our strong suit. We’ve got to out run every team we play because we’re starting five smaller guys this year.”
Those “five smaller guys” are in comparison to 6-foot-4 Grant Manke, who averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds as a senior last season. Although Bangor’s offense certainly looks different without Manke, it had no problem getting good looks against Hillsboro (1-4, 1-2).
The Cardinals (2-0, 2-0) were able to spread the floor, which created driving lanes for Langrehr and the Readers. And when the Tigers’ defense collapsed in the second half, Oesterle, Langrehr and Hank Reader all connected from the outside.
That’s not to mention, as Reader pointed out, the defense created easy looks in transition.
“When we can get up and down the floor, I think we’re a hard team to compete with that way,” Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. “We can get up and down the floor pretty quickly and finish in a lot of different ways. We’re a pretty hard team to match up with when we’re able to do that, so our defensive intensity does help fuel us in big ways.”
Such was the case in the second half Monday night.
The Cardinals kept Hillsboro scoreless for nearly the first two minutes of the second period and then again for another two-minute stretch. Later in the half, the Tigers went more than three minutes between buckets.
Bangor, meanwhile, was scoring in a number of different ways.
Junior Dawson Daines scored in transition, Reader put back an offensive rebound and sophomore Tanner Jones finished a baseline drive to push the Cardinals’ lead to 56-28 with 9 minutes, 50 seconds to play.
Nine players scored for Bangor, and the Cardinals got seven points from Oesterle and six apiece from junior Will Reader and sophomore Dustin McDonald.
But for how efficient Bangor was in the second half, it struggled for parts of the first half.
The offense took some time to find its footing, though it eventually did and the Cardinals scored 13 straight points over a four-minute stretch to take a 19-5 lead. But Bangor mustered only 11 more points in the final 10:25 before the break while Hillsboro hit four 3s to keep the game within striking distance.
“I think we’re still getting our feet underneath us, only seven, eight days of practice we’ve really had here,” Pederson said. “I want to get our kids the most opportunities we can to be on the floor and play games because I think that’s kind of what it’s more about this year.”
Still, the Cardinals were able to pull away for their second blowout win in two games.
“We were forcing all of the first half, and then we just came out, started moving the ball,” Langrehr said. “We took our time, just calm, and it came to us.”
Bangor is back in action Monday, when it hosts C-FC.
