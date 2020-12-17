WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Bangor boys pull away from Hillsboro to earn 59th consecutive Scenic Bluffs victory

That’s not to mention, as Reader pointed out, the defense created easy looks in transition.

“When we can get up and down the floor, I think we’re a hard team to compete with that way,” Bangor coach Jacob Pederson said. “We can get up and down the floor pretty quickly and finish in a lot of different ways. We’re a pretty hard team to match up with when we’re able to do that, so our defensive intensity does help fuel us in big ways.”

Such was the case in the second half Monday night.

The Cardinals kept Hillsboro scoreless for nearly the first two minutes of the second period and then again for another two-minute stretch. Later in the half, the Tigers went more than three minutes between buckets.

Bangor, meanwhile, was scoring in a number of different ways.

Junior Dawson Daines scored in transition, Reader put back an offensive rebound and sophomore Tanner Jones finished a baseline drive to push the Cardinals’ lead to 56-28 with 9 minutes, 50 seconds to play.

Nine players scored for Bangor, and the Cardinals got seven points from Oesterle and six apiece from junior Will Reader and sophomore Dustin McDonald.