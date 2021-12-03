WATCH NOW: High school basketball—Cali Esser takes over late to lead La Crescent-Hokah girls past Caledonia

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Molly Bills put back an offensive rebound, and Cali Esser took over from there.

The La Crescent-Hokah High School girls basketball junior guard started by coming away with a steal and knocking down a baseline jumper at the other end. Esser then hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, finished a reverse layup after a baseline drive and kissed a floater in the lane off the backboard.

Esser scored the final nine points of an 11-point run that gave the Lancers a five-point edge late in the second half, an advantage they rode to a 53-49 victory over Three Rivers Conference foe Caledonia on Friday night at Mac Dahl Gymnasium.

"I just saw those openings, and I knew I had to get to the lane because I wasn't hitting my jumpers on the outside," Esser said. "So I was like, 'I need to get inside and hit that layup.' So that's just what I did, I found those openings and I got in there."

Esser finished with a game-high 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half — a performance that was reminiscent of when she helped La Crescent-Hokah come back to beat the Warriors last season.

"She loves getting her teammates involved. She loves that sort of thing," Lancers coach Victoria Larson said of Esser. "But when it comes to the moment, she knows it's her ball, she knows it's her role.

"And that's what I absolutely love is she spends the rest of the game getting her teammates involved, getting them hyped, but when it matters, the ball's in her hands and she shows what she can do."

And Esser's scoring burst came just when it appeared Caledonia had grabbed the momentum for good.

The Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Three Rivers) led early in the first half as the Warriors (1-1, 1-1) made only one field goal in the opening 10 minutes, but a 16-2 Caledonia run helped it take a 26-20 lead into the half.

La Crescent-Hokah stayed within striking distance with 3-pointers from Bills and junior Maya Bubbers while Esser carved up the Warriors' defense, driving to the lane before either finishing or dishing to an open teammate.

She found Bubbers for a bucket in the lane that trimmed the Lancers' deficit to 39-38 with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to play, but junior guard Ava Privet made sure Caledonia held onto its lead for the time being.

Privet buried a 3-pointer from the left wing, then hit a pull-up triple in transition to push the Warriors' lead to 45-39 with 7:25 left, which forced a La Crescent-Hokah timeout.

Privet, who led Caledonia with 11 points, made three 3-pointers, as did junior guard Paige Klug.

"We knew they were going to hit some shots," Larson said. "And how we responded to those shots was the difference."

In this instance, the Lancers responded by keeping the Warriors without a field goal for the rest of the game.

"We knew that (Privet) and (Klug) were the only scorers on the team," Esser said. "... All we had to do was stop them from shooting that 3, so we closed out on them and they didn't get a shot off."

Esser, meanwhile, had no issue getting her shots off after Bills' putback sparked La Crescent-Hokah's run.

She stripped the ball from junior guard Jovial King before going coast to coast for her baseline jumper. On the Lancers' next possession, forward Emma Stavenau kicked the ball out to Esser on the right wing, where she stepped into a 3-pointer that gave La Crescent-Hokah a 46-45 lead with 5:35 left — the Lancers' first lead since late in the first half.

Esser followed by driving baseline from the right corner and finishing on the other side of the hoop, then she knifed into the lane from the right wing for her floater that put La Crescent-Hokah up 50-45 with about 2:30 to play.

"Down the stretch, Esser just took over the game, and nobody we had could stop her," Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said. "She got to the lane consistently, and when she gets in there, she's tough."

Junior guard Alexis Schroeder made four free throws late, including a pair with 12 seconds left, to keep the Warriors close. But Stavenau and sophomore Kinlee Grattan made free throws for the Lancers to secure the win.

Bills finished with 11 points for La Crescent-Hokah, while Stavenau and Bubbers added eight apiece. Stavenau also had 16 rebounds.

Klug finished with 10 points for Caledonia, as did senior forward Sadie Treptow.

The Warriors will look to bounce back against Waukon (Iowa) on Thursday, while the Lancers will try to keep rolling against Winona Cotter.

"We've got Cotter next, which is another big game," Esser said. "But if we lock down, play our defense, we know what we can do."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.