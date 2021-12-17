WATCH NOW: High school basketball—Jackson Flottmeyer sparks La Crosse Aquinas boys in win over Logan

Jackson Flottmeyer drove baseline from the left corner and had a path to the basket — more specifically, to the rim itself.

The Aquinas High School boys basketball junior forward found a similar opening last weekend at Holmen but opted then not to attempt a dunk after an airballed free throw damaged his confidence.

On Friday night against Logan, though, he made a different decision.

With Rangers junior Scotty Grossbach trailing close behind, Flottmeyer jumped off his left foot and rose up to meet the rim. Mike Markos had rotated over to offer some help, but it was too late to prevent Flottmeyer from throwing down a dunk with his right hand.

"I have a buddy on the other team. I won't name his name, but he told me that I wouldn't do anything this game," Flottmeyer said. "So I just had a little motivation to throw down on him."

Those were just two of Flottmeyer's 12 points, all of which came in the second half as he helped the Blugolds turn a one-point halftime edge into a 64-54 MVC victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

"When he dunked it, the feel of the game kind of changed," said Aquinas senior guard Quinn Miskowski, who finished with a game-high 25 points. "That was a ridiculous play. That's his first time dunking (in a game). I knew he could, but it was pretty crazy to see him do it in game on somebody."

Even before his dunk, Flottmeyer was key as the Blugolds (5-0, 2-0 MVC) fought to keep their lead.

Logan (1-8, 0-2) briefly took that lead from Aquinas early in the second half with a 3-pointer from senior guard Keenan Hass and a layup from sophomore guard Nick Joley on a nice cut to the hoop

But senior Will Skemp hit a 3-pointer of his own to give the lead back to the Blugolds before Flottmeyer scored inside off a feed from Miskowski to put Aquinas in front 32-28 with 15 minutes, 13 seconds left to play.

Flottmeyer then answered another bucket from Joley with two of his own on back-to-back possessions. A few minutes later, he finished a drive through contact to extend the Blugolds' lead to 40-32 with 11:18 left.

Hass, who finished with 18 points, tried to keep Aquinas from gaining all of the momentum by quickly responding with a layup on the other end, but that's when Flottmeyer ripped baseline for his dunk.

"I think (the Holmen game) kind of put it in his mind like, 'Yeah, there's going to be some situations (with a chance to dunk),'" Blugolds coach Brad Reinhart said. "So it was great to see him go for it and convert it and find that confidence to go and make a play like that."

While Aquinas led the rest of the way, the Rangers made a few pushes behind Hass and junior guard Justis Arellano, who had 17 points.

But the Blugolds had the answers in the form of Miskowski and senior guard Chris Wilson, who matched Flottmeyer's 12 points.

Miskowski got to the rim at will throughout the game and did so twice down the stretch to give Aquinas a double-digit lead. Wilson was also effective off the dribble and cleaned up his own miss on a baseline drive with 7:16 to play to answer a Hass 3-pointer.

"It's great to have two seniors like Quinn and Chris that, when push comes to shove, they're there to go and get us a basket when they need to," Reinhart said. "And (they) understand that it doesn't have to be forced, that it can come naturally within what we're trying to do.

"But they know how to pick their spots when it's time. So that's a real advantage for us most nights."

Logan was able to pull within 60-54 with 53 seconds to play after five straight points from Hass, but Miskowski and Flottmeyer made free throws to close out the game.

"Definitely pleased with the effort. Guys are playing hard," Rangers coach Sam Zwieg said. "We're just a few possessions away. A couple different possessions go our way instead of theirs, (and) we're right there.

"But that's where we've got to work on being consistent over all 36 minutes and not just in various stretches."

Logan will look to snap a seven-game losing streak at Mauston on Tuesday, while Aquinas will look to continue its hot start at Eau Claire Regis on Saturday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.