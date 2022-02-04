WATCH NOW: High school basketball—La Crosse Aquinas boys battle back to beat Logan

Chris Wilson thought the Aquinas High School boys basketball team lacked the necessary energy for much of the first half of Friday night's game at Logan.

But the senior guard brought plenty when it mattered most.

Wilson was tasked with guarding senior Keenan Hass and largely contained the Rangers' dynamic wing. He finished off an assist in transition and a take of his own to the rim. And when Logan's defense inevitably helped off to try to slow Wilson, he dumped the ball down to junior forward Jackson Flottmeyer for an easy bucket inside.

Wilson made plays all over the court late in the second half and scored a game-high 15 points to help the Blugolds earn a 54-45 comeback victory to maintain their spot in second place in the MVC.

"When he has the ball in his hands, I think we're a really good team," Flottmeyer said of Wilson. "And even on nights he's off, he still finds a way to produce on the court."

Flottmeyer produced, too, finishing with 13 points and grabbing rebound after rebound. Senior guard Quinn Miskowski, who entered Friday averaging 16 points per game, was limited to nine points but had all of them in the second half, which was important as Aquinas (13-5, 6-2) completed its comeback.

Logan (5-14, 2-6) led for most of the first half and held a 23-14 advantage after junior Eli Stovall hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left before the break.

But the Blugolds closed the half on a 10-2 run — with six of those points coming off offensive rebounds from senior Will Skemp and Flottmeyer — to pull within 25-24.

"Really, these past few games, we haven't rebounded that well. And we worked on it all week in practice," Flottmeyer said. "... It definitely pays off."

Wilson scored in transition to give Aquinas a 31-29 lead with 13:28 to play — its first lead since it was up 4-1 — but it didn't last for long.

Junior guard Justis Arellano finished a drive to the lane to give the lead back to the Rangers less than a minute later, and Stovall hit another triple to put Logan in front 37-35 with 9:10 left.

Arellano finished with 14 points, and sophomore guard Nick Joley added 10. But the Blugolds limited Hass, the Rangers' leading scorer entering the game, to six points.

"He's good. He's really quick," Wilson said of Hass. "I've just got to stay on my toes, be ready for everything. Can't take one play off or else he'll beat you."

Much like Aquinas cut off Hass' driving lanes for much of the game, Logan did the same to Miskowski. But he answered Stovall's 3 with his first points of the game on a drive to the rim, which tied the game at 37-37.

Wilson then scored in transition off a nice pass from junior guard Andrew Sutton and answered a jumper from Hass with a drive to the lane. And after Sutton scored in transition, Wilson found Flottmeyer to push the Blugolds' lead to 45-39 with 5:00 to play.

Aquinas led by at least five points the rest of the way, and Miskowski made free throws to seal the win.

The Blugolds will look to extend their winning streak to three games against Sparta on Tuesday, while the Rangers will look to bounce back at Tomah on Tuesday.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.